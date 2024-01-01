Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Chevrolet Corvette

35,385 KM

Details Features

$87,788

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Chevrolet Corvette

Z06

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Corvette

Z06

Location

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

613-257-2432

  1. 11171011
  2. 11171011
  3. 11171011
  4. 11171011
  5. 11171011
  6. 11171011
  7. 11171011
  8. 11171011
Contact Seller

$87,788

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
35,385KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1YU3D65H5605002

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 35,385 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Additional Features

HEADS UP DISPLAY
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

Used 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 for sale in Carleton Place, ON
2017 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 35,385 KM $87,788 + tax & lic
Used 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT for sale in Carleton Place, ON
2021 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 66,609 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali for sale in Carleton Place, ON
2021 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 90,679 KM $57,788 + tax & lic

Email Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-257-XXXX

(click to show)

613-257-2432

Alternate Numbers
866-774-9452
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$87,788

+ taxes & licensing

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

613-257-2432

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Corvette