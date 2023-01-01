Menu
2014 Subaru Forester

299,306 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2014 Subaru Forester

2014 Subaru Forester

CONVENIENCE

2014 Subaru Forester

CONVENIENCE

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

299,306KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9715333
  • Stock #: 43-0283

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 299,306 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic,4 Door,Heated Mirrors,Cruise,Power Driver Seats,Gas,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Tilt,Aluminum Rims,Power Doorlocks,Cd,Power Mirrors,Front Heated Seats,Steering Audio Controls,Keyless Entry,Telescopic,Usb,Cloth,Abs,Traction Control,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Map Lights

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirror(s)

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

