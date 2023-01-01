Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Subaru Forester

102,733 KM

Details Description Features

$28,595

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,595

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

Contact Seller
2019 Subaru Forester

2019 Subaru Forester

CONVENIENCE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Subaru Forester

CONVENIENCE

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

  1. 9687358
  2. 9687358
  3. 9687358
  4. 9687358
  5. 9687358
  6. 9687358
  7. 9687358
  8. 9687358
  9. 9687358
  10. 9687358
  11. 9687358
  12. 9687358
  13. 9687358
  14. 9687358
  15. 9687358
  16. 9687358
  17. 9687358
  18. 9687358
  19. 9687358
  20. 9687358
  21. 9687358
  22. 9687358
  23. 9687358
  24. 9687358
  25. 9687358
  26. 9687358
  27. 9687358
  28. 9687358
  29. 9687358
  30. 9687358
Contact Seller

$28,595

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
102,733KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9687358
  • Stock #: 43-0240

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 102,733 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic,Gas,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Cruise,Power Driver Seats,4 Door,Heated Mirrors,Aluminum Rims,Tilt,Power Doorlocks,Front Heated Seats,Cd,Dual Zone,Steering Audio Controls,Power Mirrors,Keyless Entry,Telescopic,Climate Control,Usb,Cloth,Satellite Req Subscription,Abs,Bluetooth,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Traction Control,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Map Lights

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.

2021 Kia Seltos SX T...
 92,278 KM
$31,995 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Tucson ...
 82,426 KM
$31,995 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Tundra L...
 16,158 KM
$70,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

Call Dealer

905-772-XXXX

(click to show)

905-772-3636

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory