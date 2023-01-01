Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Subaru Outback

134,762 KM

Details Description Features

$25,295

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,295

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

Contact Seller
2020 Subaru Outback

2020 Subaru Outback

Convenience

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Subaru Outback

Convenience

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

Contact Seller

$25,295

+ taxes & licensing

134,762KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9591085
  • Stock #: 43-0130

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 134,762 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic,4 Door,Heated Mirrors,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Cruise,Power Driver Seats,Gas,Power Doorlocks,Tilt,Steering Audio Controls,Front Heated Seats,Power Mirrors,Telescopic,Climate Control,Keyless Entry,Usb,Cloth,Bluetooth,Satellite Req Subscription,Abs,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Traction Control,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Map Lights,Lane Departure Warning,Adaptive Cruise Control

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.

2018 Mazda MAZDA3 Sp...
 86,895 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2021 GMC Sierra 1500...
 22,281 KM
$58,995 + tax & lic
2020 GMC Sierra 1500...
 86,584 KM
$43,295 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

Call Dealer

905-772-XXXX

(click to show)

905-772-3636

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory