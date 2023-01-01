$25,295+ tax & licensing
2020 Subaru Outback
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
$25,295
- Listing ID: 9591085
- Stock #: 43-0130
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour BLK
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 134,762 KM
Vehicle Description
Automatic,4 Door,Heated Mirrors,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Cruise,Power Driver Seats,Gas,Power Doorlocks,Tilt,Steering Audio Controls,Front Heated Seats,Power Mirrors,Telescopic,Climate Control,Keyless Entry,Usb,Cloth,Bluetooth,Satellite Req Subscription,Abs,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Traction Control,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Map Lights,Lane Departure Warning,Adaptive Cruise Control
Vehicle Features
