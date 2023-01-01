2020 Subaru Outback

$25,295 + taxes & licensing 1 3 4 , 7 6 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9591085

9591085 Stock #: 43-0130

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour BLK

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 134,762 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Cargo shade Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Exterior Daytime Running Lights Luggage Rack Rear Spoiler Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Wheel Covers Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Automatic Highbeams Bluetooth Connection Led Headlights Requires Subscription Front collision mitigation Driver Monitoring Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

