$15,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Jeep Wrangler
4WD 4dr Sahara
2015 Jeep Wrangler
4WD 4dr Sahara
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
$15,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 244,549 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to conquer any terrain with this rugged and reliable 2015 Jeep Wrangler 4WD 4dr Sahara, available now at True North Auto Brokers. This iconic SUV boasts a bold red exterior, a sleek dark grey interior, and a powerful 3.6L V6 engine, ensuring a thrilling ride on any adventure. With 2,445,049km on the odometer, this Wrangler is a testament to its durability and dependability, ready to tackle whatever lies ahead.
Step inside and experience the comfort and convenience of features like heated mirrors, keyless entry, and power windows. Enjoy a premium sound system while cruising along, and rest assured with the added safety of anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and a security system. This Wrangler is equipped with everything you need for a safe and enjoyable driving experience.
Here are five features that make this Jeep Wrangler a stand-out choice:
- 4-Wheel Drive: Dominate any road condition with the power and control of a true 4x4.
- Power Everything: Enjoy convenience with power windows, locks, mirrors, and steering.
- Premium Sound System: Immerse yourself in your favorite tunes with crisp and clear audio.
- Heated Mirrors: Stay safe and comfortable even in the harshest weather conditions.
- Security System: Drive with peace of mind knowing your vehicle is protected.
Price excludes taxes and licensing
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From True North Auto Brokers
Email True North Auto Brokers
True North Auto Brokers
Call Dealer
(289) 252-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
(289) 252-1583