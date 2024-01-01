Menu
<p>Get ready to conquer any terrain with this rugged and reliable 2015 Jeep Wrangler 4WD 4dr Sahara, available now at True North Auto Brokers. This iconic SUV boasts a bold red exterior, a sleek dark grey interior, and a powerful 3.6L V6 engine, ensuring a thrilling ride on any adventure. With 2,445,049km on the odometer, this Wrangler is a testament to its durability and dependability, ready to tackle whatever lies ahead.</p><p>Step inside and experience the comfort and convenience of features like heated mirrors, keyless entry, and power windows. Enjoy a premium sound system while cruising along, and rest assured with the added safety of anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and a security system. This Wrangler is equipped with everything you need for a safe and enjoyable driving experience.</p><p>Here are five features that make this Jeep Wrangler a stand-out choice:</p><ol><li><strong>4-Wheel Drive:</strong> Dominate any road condition with the power and control of a true 4x4.</li><li><strong>Power Everything:</strong> Enjoy convenience with power windows, locks, mirrors, and steering.</li><li><strong>Premium Sound System:</strong> Immerse yourself in your favorite tunes with crisp and clear audio.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Stay safe and comfortable even in the harshest weather conditions.</li><li><strong>Security System:</strong> Drive with peace of mind knowing your vehicle is protected.</li></ol><p>Price excludes taxes and licensing</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
244,549KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1c4bjweg3fl697668

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 244,549 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Convertible Hardtop
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2015 Jeep Wrangler