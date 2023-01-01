2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>Manaf auto sales. UCDA member, buy with confidence </p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>All approved for financing at Manaf auto sales</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>New arrival just came to our indoor showroom,</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>152,834 KM Canadian Vehicle, excellent (SHOWROOM)</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>Condition, runs & drives just like brand new comes certified.</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>The car has a lot of features Like, SXT,  FWD, Stow n Go</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>Heated Seats, 7-Passengers Seats and much more.</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>Car history will be provided at our dealership.</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>HST, and Licensing are not included in the price.</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>Please call us and book your time to view/test drive the car.</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>Our pleasure to see you in our indoor showroom. </p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>As per safety regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested.</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>Certification is available for $699 Certification fee may vary</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>FINANCING AVAILABLE*</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>WARRANTY AVAILABLE *</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>Manaf Auto Sales Inc.</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>555 North Rivermede Rd.</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>Concord, ON L4K 4G8</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>Thank You.</p>

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

152,834 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT 3.6L FWD Stow n Go Heated Seats 7-Passengers

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT 3.6L FWD Stow n Go Heated Seats 7-Passengers

Location

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

416-904-6680

  1. 1703118496
  2. 1703118501
  3. 1703118505
  4. 1703118509
  5. 1703118513
  6. 1703118515
  7. 1703118517
  8. 1703118521
  9. 1703118526
  10. 1703118530
  11. 1703118534
  12. 1703118538
  13. 1703118543
  14. 1703118547
  15. 1703118549
  16. 1703118552
  17. 1703118553
  18. 1703118555
  19. 1703118559
  20. 1703118563
  21. 1703118567
  22. 1703118572
  23. 1703118577
  24. 1703118581
  25. 1703118585
  26. 1703118589
  27. 1703118593
  28. 1703118597
  29. 1703118601
  30. 1703118605
  31. 1703118609
  32. 1703118614
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
152,834KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # M-2354
  • Mileage 152,834 KM

Vehicle Description

Manaf auto sales. UCDA member, buy with confidence 

All approved for financing at Manaf auto sales

New arrival just came to our indoor showroom,

152,834 KM Canadian Vehicle, excellent (SHOWROOM)

Condition, runs & drives just like brand new comes certified.

The car has a lot of features Like, SXT,  FWD, Stow n Go

Heated Seats, 7-Passengers Seats and much more.

Car history will be provided at our dealership.

HST, and Licensing are not included in the price.

Please call us and book your time to view/test drive the car.

Our pleasure to see you in our indoor showroom. 

As per safety regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested.

Certification is available for $699 "Certification fee may vary"

FINANCING AVAILABLE*

WARRANTY AVAILABLE *

Manaf Auto Sales Inc.

555 North Rivermede Rd.

Concord, ON L4K 4G8

For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680

Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com

Thank You.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Manaf Auto Sales

Used 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 3.6L FWD Stow n Go Heated Seats 7-Passengers for sale in Concord, ON
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 3.6L FWD Stow n Go Heated Seats 7-Passengers 152,643 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Hyundai Genesis Limited 3.8L RWD Leather Heated-Seats Sunroof for sale in Concord, ON
2012 Hyundai Genesis Limited 3.8L RWD Leather Heated-Seats Sunroof 146,388 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Infiniti EX35 AWD 3.5L Journey 360-Camera Heated-Seats Sunroof for sale in Concord, ON
2012 Infiniti EX35 AWD 3.5L Journey 360-Camera Heated-Seats Sunroof 146,662 KM $14,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Manaf Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Manaf Auto Sales

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

Call Dealer

416-904-XXXX

(click to show)

416-904-6680

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Manaf Auto Sales

416-904-6680

Contact Seller
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan