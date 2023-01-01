Menu
2018 Chevrolet Cruze

138,930 KM

Details Description Features

$16,450

+ tax & licensing
$16,450

+ taxes & licensing

Manaf Auto Sales

416-904-6680

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

1.4L LT w/RS Sunroof R.Starter Heated Seats

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

1.4L LT w/RS Sunroof R.Starter Heated Seats

Location

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

416-904-6680

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,450

+ taxes & licensing

138,930KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10044699
  • Stock #: M-2233

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # M-2233
  • Mileage 138,930 KM

Vehicle Description

Manaf auto sales Inc UCDA member buy with confidence 

All approved for financing at Manaf auto sales Inc

New arrival just came to our indoor showroom,

Only 138930 KM Canadian Vehicle, excellent (SHOWROOM)

Condition, runs and drives just like brand new comes certified.

The car has a lot of features Like Remote Starter, Rear Cam,

Heated Seats, Rear Park Assist and much more. Car history

Will be provided at our dealership.

HST, and Licensing are not included in the price.

Please call us and book your time to view/test drive the car.

Our pleasure to see you in our indoor showroom. 

As per safety regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested.

Certification is available for $699 "Certification fee may vary"

FINANCING AVAILABLE*

WARRANTY AVAILABLE *

Manaf Auto Sales Inc.

555 North Rivermede Rd.

Concord, ON L4K 4G8

For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680

Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com

Thank You.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Manaf Auto Sales

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

