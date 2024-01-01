Menu
ACCIDENT FREE | F-SPORT | PREMIUM LEATHER AND SOUND  

2021 LEXUS IS300 AWD F-SPORT. ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL. BLIND SPOT MONITORS. LANE ASSIST. HEATED SEATS. PREMIUM SOUND. LEATHER. BLUETOOTH. KEYLESS ENTRY. MP3 CD PLAYER. AUX INPUT. USB. AIR CONDITIONING. AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. POWER MIRRORS. POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 40,466 KMS. DRIVES MINT. VERY GOOD CONDITION. FULLY CERTIFIED FOR $38,995.00. PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS.

****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** **** PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS*** 
WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING 
SKYLINE AUTO 3232 STEELES AVE W, VAUGHAN, ON L4K 4C8 PH: 1-289-987-7477 

Guaranteed Approval. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details.   All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.

2021 Lexus IS

40,466 KM

$38,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

1-866-724-3388

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

40,466KM
Used
VIN JTHG81F24M5046055

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 40,466 KM

2021 LEXUS IS300 AWD F-SPORT. ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL. BLIND SPOT MONITORS. LANE ASSIST. HEATED SEATS. PREMIUM SOUND. LEATHER. BLUETOOTH. KEYLESS ENTRY. MP3 CD PLAYER. AUX INPUT. USB. AIR CONDITIONING. AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. POWER MIRRORS. POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 40,466 KMS. DRIVES MINT. VERY GOOD CONDITION. FULLY CERTIFIED FOR $38,995.00. PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS.


****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** **** PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS*** 
WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING 
SKYLINE AUTO 3232 STEELES AVE W, VAUGHAN, ON L4K 4C8 PH: 1-289-987-7477 

Guaranteed Approval. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details.   All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.

Safety

First Aid Kit
Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Pre-Collision System (PCS) w/Intersection Support and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)

Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Systems Monitor
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Passenger Seat
Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Safety Connect (3 year subscription) Tracker System

3.77 axle ratio
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
66 L Fuel Tank
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: Direct Injection 3.5L DOHC V6 w/VVT-i

Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Wheels w/Locks
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

digital signal processor
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
293w Regular Amplifier

Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert
Metal-Look/Piano Black Door Panel Insert
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Metal-Look Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
8 display screen

Skyline Auto

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8
Call Dealer

1-866-724-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-724-3388

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

Skyline Auto

1-866-724-3388

2021 Lexus IS