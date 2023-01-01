Menu
2019 Lexus IS

61,000 KM

Details Description Features

$34,895

+ tax & licensing
$34,895

+ taxes & licensing

Monaco Motorcars Inc

416-766-6226

2019 Lexus IS

2019 Lexus IS

IS 300 AWD - ONE OWNER|ONTARIO VEHICLE|NAV|CAM|SUN

2019 Lexus IS

IS 300 AWD - ONE OWNER|ONTARIO VEHICLE|NAV|CAM|SUN

Location

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,895

+ taxes & licensing

61,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10363047
  • Stock #: 5258-44
  • VIN: JTHC81D29K5039343

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 61,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Lexus IS 300 AWD - One Owner, Ontario Vehicle, Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Departure Assistance, Adaptive Cruise Control, Pre-Collision System, Park Assist, Adaptive Front Lighting System, Navigation, Backup Camera, Sunroof, Heated & Cooling Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Memory Seats, Paddle Shifters, Eco & Sport Mode, Traction Control, Dolby Digital, Gracenote, HD Radio, XM, Bluetooth, USB, iPod and More.

Odometer: 61,000 KM.

We speak your language: English, Farsi, Hindi, Punjabi, Urdu & Shona.

Call Us: (416) 766-6226

Monaco Motorcars Inc.

Location: 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6

Business Hours:

Monday: Friday: 10am - 8pm

Saturday : 10am - 5pm

Sunday : Closed

www.monacomotorcars.com 

Apply for Financing Online: www.monacomotorcars.com/financing/

All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Inspection where we make sure the car is safe so you don’t have to. An additional cost of $595 will be applied to all Certified vehicles. If not certified as per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Each Certified vehicle comes with an Ontario Safety Certification and a 36-day or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options are available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal. Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from.

We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls.

CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excludes HST and Licensing Fees. We always make the effort to ensure all information on listings is accurate. Monaco Motorcars in not responsible for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on listings. Price may change without notice. Please contact us and verify any information.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
