$71,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 Ford Mustang
MACH 1 FASTBACK
2022 Ford Mustang
MACH 1 FASTBACK
Location
The Vault Automotive Collection
310 Millway Ave Unit 4&5, Concord, ON L4K 3W3
647-330-1950
$71,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
14,500KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FA6P8R0XN5551849
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 14,500 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Apple CarPlay
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From The Vault Automotive Collection
2019 Ford Mustang GT 69,000 KM $36,999 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn LT Turbo w/1SA 241,000 KM $4,997 + tax & lic
1989 Chevrolet Corvette 2dr Convertible 73,790 KM $14,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email The Vault Automotive Collection
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Vault Automotive Collection
310 Millway Ave Unit 4&5, Concord, ON L4K 3W3
Call Dealer
647-330-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$71,999
+ taxes & licensing
The Vault Automotive Collection
647-330-1950
2022 Ford Mustang