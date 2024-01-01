Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Ford Mustang

14,500 KM

Details Features

$71,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Ford Mustang

MACH 1 FASTBACK

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Ford Mustang

MACH 1 FASTBACK

Location

The Vault Automotive Collection

310 Millway Ave Unit 4&5, Concord, ON L4K 3W3

647-330-1950

  1. 1721701862
  2. 1721701862
  3. 1721701862
  4. 1721701862
  5. 1721701862
  6. 1721701862
  7. 1721701862
  8. 1721701687
  9. 1721701862
  10. 1721701862
  11. 1721701862
  12. 1721701686
  13. 1721701862
  14. 1721701862
  15. 1721701862
  16. 1721701862
  17. 1721701687
Contact Seller

$71,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
14,500KM
VIN 1FA6P8R0XN5551849

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 14,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Vault Automotive Collection

Used 2019 Ford Mustang GT for sale in Concord, ON
2019 Ford Mustang GT 69,000 KM $36,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn LT Turbo w/1SA for sale in Concord, ON
2012 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn LT Turbo w/1SA 241,000 KM $4,997 + tax & lic
Used 1989 Chevrolet Corvette 2dr Convertible for sale in Concord, ON
1989 Chevrolet Corvette 2dr Convertible 73,790 KM $14,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email The Vault Automotive Collection

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Vault Automotive Collection

The Vault Automotive Collection

310 Millway Ave Unit 4&5, Concord, ON L4K 3W3

Call Dealer

647-330-XXXX

(click to show)

647-330-1950

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$71,999

+ taxes & licensing

The Vault Automotive Collection

647-330-1950

Contact Seller
2022 Ford Mustang