Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Nissan Altima

164,898 KM

Details Description Features

$7,350

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,350

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2009 Nissan Altima

2009 Nissan Altima

SL

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Nissan Altima

SL

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 9539926
  2. 9539926
  3. 9539926
  4. 9539926
  5. 9539926
  6. 9539926
  7. 9539926
  8. 9539926
  9. 9539926
  10. 9539926
  11. 9539926
  12. 9539926
  13. 9539926
  14. 9539926
  15. 9539926
  16. 9539926
  17. 9539926
  18. 9539926
  19. 9539926
  20. 9539926
  21. 9539926
  22. 9539926
  23. 9539926
  24. 9539926
  25. 9539926
  26. 9539926
  27. 9539926
  28. 9539926
  29. 9539926
  30. 9539926
  31. 9539926
  32. 9539926
  33. 9539926
Contact Seller

$7,350

+ taxes & licensing

164,898KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9539926
  • Stock #: 133843
  • VIN: 1N4AL21E79C133843

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 133843
  • Mileage 164,898 KM

Vehicle Description

No accidents! Certification included!

This Altima is equipped with A/C and cruise control and the gray cloth interior features heated front seats, power windows, push button start and AM/FM/CD options. This 5 passenger Nissan comes with power mirrors and an automatic transmission. One owner since 2010! It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. This Nissan Altima could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto!

Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Power Steering
Push Button Start
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Dual Power Seats
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

2013 Toyota RAV4 XLE
 97,649 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2009 Nissan Altima SL
 164,898 KM
$7,350 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Silve...
 202,419 KM
$17,750 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory