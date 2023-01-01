2009 Nissan Altima

$7,350 + taxes & licensing 1 6 4 , 8 9 8 K M Used Get Financing

9539926 Stock #: 133843

133843 VIN: 1N4AL21E79C133843

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 164,898 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Mechanical Power Steering Push Button Start Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Windows Rear Defrost Safety Child Safety Locks Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Seating Dual Power Seats Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Air Conditioning A/C

