2009 Nissan Altima
SL
Location
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
$7,350
- Stock #: 133843
- VIN: 1N4AL21E79C133843
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 164,898 KM
Vehicle Description
No accidents! Certification included!
This Altima is equipped with A/C and cruise control and the gray cloth interior features heated front seats, power windows, push button start and AM/FM/CD options. This 5 passenger Nissan comes with power mirrors and an automatic transmission. One owner since 2010! It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. This Nissan Altima could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto!
Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.
If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.
Vehicle Features
