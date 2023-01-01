Menu
2015 Honda CR-V

142,340 KM

Details Description Features

$18,750

+ tax & licensing
$18,750

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2015 Honda CR-V

2015 Honda CR-V

SE 4WD

2015 Honda CR-V

SE 4WD

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$18,750

+ taxes & licensing

142,340KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9501451
  • Stock #: 129271
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H48FH129271

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 129271
  • Mileage 142,340 KM

Vehicle Description

Certification included! Equipped with a back-up camera, blue-tooth connection, All wheel drive, Heated front seats and Air conditioning. This CR-V will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well! 

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Power Steering
tinted windows
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
5 Passenger
AWD
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

