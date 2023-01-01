Menu
New and Used Nissan Versa for Sale in Dunnville, ON

Showing 1-49 of 49
Used 2021 Nissan Versa S / AUTO / NO ACCIDENTS / ONE OWNER for sale in Cambridge, ON

2021 Nissan Versa

S / AUTO / NO ACCIDENTS / ONE OWNER
$23,495
+ tax & lic
36,301KM
Car Match Canada

Cambridge, ON

Used 2016 Nissan Versa Note SV - Reverse Camera, Keyless Entry, Power Group, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning & More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2016 Nissan Versa

Note SV - Reverse Camera, Keyless Entry, Power Group, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning & More!
$14,998
+ tax & lic
91,250KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2012 Nissan Versa 1.8 SL Hatchback for sale in Dunnville, ON

2012 Nissan Versa

1.8 SL Hatchback
$7,230
+ tax & lic
184,837KM
Dave's Auto Service

Dunnville, ON

Used 2012 Nissan Versa 1.6 SL ONE OWNER TRADE WITH ONLY 119987 KMS. for sale in Toronto, ON

2012 Nissan Versa

1.6 SL ONE OWNER TRADE WITH ONLY 119987 KMS.
$8,991
+ tax & lic
119,987KM
Sherway Nissan

Toronto, ON

Used 2019 Nissan Versa Note *SV*BU-CAM*HT FRONT SEAT*BTOOTH*PICTURES COMING!!* for sale in Toronto, ON

2019 Nissan Versa Note

*SV*BU-CAM*HT FRONT SEAT*BTOOTH*PICTURES COMING!!*
$13,900
+ tax & lic
237,000KM
Weston Motors Inc.

Toronto, ON

Used 2012 Nissan Versa for sale in Burlington, ON

2012 Nissan Versa

Sale
$10,995
+ tax & lic
160,486KM
Precision Motors

Burlington, ON

Used 2019 Nissan Versa Note SV for sale in Brampton, ON

2019 Nissan Versa

Note SV
$19,500
+ tax & lic
83,896KM
The Humberview Group

Brampton, ON

Used 2014 Nissan Versa Note SV for sale in Kitchener, ON

2014 Nissan Versa Note

SV
$9,995
+ tax & lic
166,735KM
Vendora Credit Inc

Kitchener, ON

Used 2014 Nissan Versa Note SV for sale in Guelph, ON

2014 Nissan Versa Note

SV
$9,995
+ tax & lic
166,735KM
Troy's Toys

Guelph, ON

Used 2014 Nissan Versa Note SV for sale in Kitchener, ON

2014 Nissan Versa Note

SV
$8,995
+ tax & lic
178,287KM
Vendora Credit Inc

Kitchener, ON

Used 2014 Nissan Versa Note SV for sale in Guelph, ON

2014 Nissan Versa Note

SV
$8,995
+ tax & lic
178,287KM
Troy's Toys

Guelph, ON

Used 2021 Nissan Versa SV for sale in Brampton, ON

2021 Nissan Versa

SV
$22,900
+ tax & lic
78,219KM
The Humberview Group

Brampton, ON

New 2023 Nissan Versa S for sale in Toronto, ON

2023 Nissan Versa

S
$21,648
+ tax & lic
10KM
Sherway Nissan

Toronto, ON

New 2023 Nissan Versa S for sale in Toronto, ON

2023 Nissan Versa

S
$21,648
+ tax & lic
10KM
Sherway Nissan

Toronto, ON

New 2023 Nissan Versa S for sale in Toronto, ON

2023 Nissan Versa

S
$21,698
+ tax & lic
88KM
Sherway Nissan

Toronto, ON

Used 2012 Nissan Versa SL CERTIFIED 3 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED for sale in Woodbridge, ON

2012 Nissan Versa

SL CERTIFIED 3 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED
$6,890
+ tax & lic
189,349KM
Beyond Motors

Woodbridge, ON

Used 2011 Nissan Versa SL ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2011 Nissan Versa

SL ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$4,990
+ tax & lic
283,930KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2021 Nissan Versa SR, CarPlay + Android, Blind Spot Alert, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Alloy Wheels & Much More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2021 Nissan Versa

SR, CarPlay + Android, Blind Spot Alert, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Alloy Wheels & Much More!
$26,988
+ tax & lic
15,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2011 Nissan Versa SL ~MANUAL, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2011 Nissan Versa

SL ~MANUAL, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$4,990
+ tax & lic
251,272KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2012 Nissan Versa 1.6 SV Sedan - CERTIFIED! LOW MILEAGE! for sale in Kitchener, ON

2012 Nissan Versa

1.6 SV Sedan - CERTIFIED! LOW MILEAGE!
$10,499
+ tax & lic
83,966KM
Fitzgerald Motors

Kitchener, ON

Used 2017 Nissan Versa Note Hatchback 1.6 SL CVT for sale in Cambridge, ON

2017 Nissan Versa

Note Hatchback 1.6 SL CVT
Sale
$10,500
+ tax & lic
205,000KM
Redline Auto Sales

Cambridge, ON

Used 2011 Nissan Versa Keyless Entry * Power Locks * Power Windows * Traction Control * AM/FM/CD/Aux * Cloth Seats * Climate Control * 12V DC Outlet * Rear Child Door Locks for sale in Cambridge, ON

2011 Nissan Versa

Keyless Entry * Power Locks * Power Windows * Traction Control * AM/FM/CD/Aux * Cloth Seats * Climate Control * 12V DC Outlet * Rear Child Door Locks
$7,995
+ tax & lic
94,817KM
Eagle Auto Mall

Cambridge, ON

Used 2012 Nissan Versa Keyless Entry * Power Locks * Power Windows * AM/FM/CD/Aux * Cloth Seats * Traction Control * Rear Child Door Locks * Child Seat Anchors * 12V DC Outl for sale in Cambridge, ON

2012 Nissan Versa

Keyless Entry * Power Locks * Power Windows * AM/FM/CD/Aux * Cloth Seats * Traction Control * Rear Child Door Locks * Child Seat Anchors * 12V DC Outl
$7,995
+ tax & lic
143,545KM
Eagle Auto Mall

Cambridge, ON

Used 2012 Nissan Versa 4dr Sdn CVT 1.6 SL for sale in Mississauga, ON

2012 Nissan Versa

4dr Sdn CVT 1.6 SL
$8,999
+ tax & lic
148,000KM
Rahman Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2010 Nissan Versa ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2010 Nissan Versa

~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$7,990
+ tax & lic
134,491KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2008 Nissan Versa for sale in North York, ON

2008 Nissan Versa

$4,950
+ tax & lic
199,000KM
Carview Motors

North York, ON

Used 2016 Nissan Versa Note SV for sale in North York, ON

2016 Nissan Versa Note

SV
$11,990
+ tax & lic
112,432KM
CrediCar

North York, ON

Used 2014 Nissan Versa Note SV for sale in Cambridge, ON

2014 Nissan Versa Note

SV
$11,499
+ tax & lic
117,261KM
Ventoso Motor Products

Cambridge, ON

Used 2014 Nissan Versa Note 5dr HB Auto 1.6 SV for sale in Scarborough, ON

2014 Nissan Versa Note

5dr HB Auto 1.6 SV
$10,995
+ tax & lic
134,047KM
11Motors

Scarborough, ON

Used 2009 Nissan Versa S ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2009 Nissan Versa

S ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$5,990
+ tax & lic
184,064KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2007 Nissan Versa Low KM, 4 door, 3/Y Warranty Available for sale in Toronto, ON

2007 Nissan Versa

Low KM, 4 door, 3/Y Warranty Available
$5,450
+ tax & lic
141,000KM
Auto Cross Inc.

Toronto, ON

Used 2019 Nissan Versa Note S for sale in Oakville, ON

2019 Nissan Versa Note

S
$19,990
+ tax & lic
61,800KM
Twin Oaks Auto

Oakville, ON

Used 2015 Nissan Versa Note SR | AUTOMATIC | FWD | BLUE TOOTH | HTD MIRRORS | for sale in Welland, ON

2015 Nissan Versa Note

SR | AUTOMATIC | FWD | BLUE TOOTH | HTD MIRRORS |
$13,999
+ tax & lic
90,100KM
Shadow Auto

Welland, ON

Used 2014 Nissan Versa Note SV AUTO A/C for sale in North York, ON

2014 Nissan Versa Note

SV AUTO A/C
$5,990
+ tax & lic
130,134KM
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

North York, ON

Used 2014 Nissan Versa Note SV for sale in Guelph, ON

2014 Nissan Versa

Note SV
$10,995
+ tax & lic
144,460KM
Riverside Auto Sales

Guelph, ON

Used 2012 Nissan Versa 4dr Sdn CVT 1.6 SV for sale in Brantford, ON

2012 Nissan Versa

4dr Sdn CVT 1.6 SV
$8,999
+ tax & lic
125,000KM
Right Choice Auto

Brantford, ON

Used 2015 Nissan Versa Note FUNCTIONAL HATCH! NICE CLICKS! for sale in St. Catharines, ON

2015 Nissan Versa Note

FUNCTIONAL HATCH! NICE CLICKS!
$12,990
+ tax & lic
121,414KM
Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

St. Catharines, ON

Used 2014 Nissan Versa Note Hatchback 1.6 SV 5sp for sale in Cambridge, ON

2014 Nissan Versa

Note Hatchback 1.6 SV 5sp
Sale
$9,500
+ tax & lic
183,000KM
Redline Auto Sales

Cambridge, ON

Used 2012 Nissan Versa SV for sale in Kitchener, ON

2012 Nissan Versa

SV
Sale
$7,999
+ tax & lic
167,000KM
Beta Auto Sales

Kitchener, ON

Used 2009 Nissan Versa 1.8 S for sale in Kitchener, ON

2009 Nissan Versa

1.8 S
Sale
$6,999
+ tax & lic
156,000KM
Beta Auto Sales

Kitchener, ON

Used 2015 Nissan Versa Note SR 1.6L AUTOMATIC-CAMERA-ALLOYS-1 OWNER-CERTIFIED! for sale in Toronto, ON

2015 Nissan Versa

Note SR 1.6L AUTOMATIC-CAMERA-ALLOYS-1 OWNER-CERTIFIED!
$8,450
+ tax & lic
216,000KM
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Toronto, ON

Used 2012 Nissan Versa S for sale in Kitchener, ON

2012 Nissan Versa

S
Sale
$8,999
+ tax & lic
105,000KM
Beta Auto Sales

Kitchener, ON

Used 2019 Nissan Versa Note for sale in Hamilton, ON

2019 Nissan Versa Note

Sale
$14,995
+ tax & lic
181,277KM
Parkdale East Auto & Truck Centre

Hamilton, ON

Used 2017 Nissan Versa for sale in Hamilton, ON

2017 Nissan Versa

Sale
$10,995
+ tax & lic
166,766KM
Parkdale East Auto & Truck Centre

Hamilton, ON

Used 2009 Nissan Versa S for sale in Kitchener, ON

2009 Nissan Versa

S
$4,495
+ tax & lic
256,000KM
Paycan Motors Ltd

Kitchener, ON

New 2018 Nissan Versa Note 1.6 SV for sale in Toronto, ON

2018 Nissan Versa

Note 1.6 SV
$19,948
+ tax & lic
18,173KM
Sherway Nissan

Toronto, ON

Used 2016 Nissan Versa Note SV - Reverse Camera, Keyless Entry, Power Group, Bluetooth, A/C, New Tires & More ! for sale in Guelph, ON

2016 Nissan Versa

Note SV - Reverse Camera, Keyless Entry, Power Group, Bluetooth, A/C, New Tires & More !
$13,739
+ tax & lic
131,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2018 Nissan Versa Note 1.6 SV for sale in Georgetown, ON

2018 Nissan Versa

Note 1.6 SV
$CALL
+ tax & lic
102,915KM
The Humberview Group

Georgetown, ON

Used 2017 Nissan Versa Note SV for sale in St Catharines, ON

2017 Nissan Versa Note

SV
$CALL
+ tax & lic
215,731KM
Clean And Shine Auto Sales

St Catharines, ON