New and Used Nissan Versa for Sale in Dunnville, ON
2021 Nissan Versa
S / AUTO / NO ACCIDENTS / ONE OWNER
$23,495
36,301KM
Car Match Canada
Cambridge, ON
2016 Nissan Versa
Note SV - Reverse Camera, Keyless Entry, Power Group, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning & More!
$14,998
91,250KM
2012 Nissan Versa
1.8 SL Hatchback
$7,230
184,837KM
Dave's Auto Service
Dunnville, ON
2012 Nissan Versa
1.6 SL ONE OWNER TRADE WITH ONLY 119987 KMS.
$8,991
119,987KM
2019 Nissan Versa Note
*SV*BU-CAM*HT FRONT SEAT*BTOOTH*PICTURES COMING!!*
$13,900
237,000KM
Weston Motors Inc.
Toronto, ON
2012 Nissan Versa
SL CERTIFIED 3 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED
$6,890
189,349KM
Beyond Motors
Woodbridge, ON
2011 Nissan Versa
SL ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$4,990
283,930KM
First Choice Motors
North York, ON
2021 Nissan Versa
SR, CarPlay + Android, Blind Spot Alert, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Alloy Wheels & Much More!
$26,988
15,000KM
2011 Nissan Versa
SL ~MANUAL, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$4,990
251,272KM
First Choice Motors
North York, ON
2012 Nissan Versa
1.6 SV Sedan - CERTIFIED! LOW MILEAGE!
$10,499
83,966KM
Fitzgerald Motors
Kitchener, ON
2017 Nissan Versa
Note Hatchback 1.6 SL CVT
Sale
$10,500
205,000KM
Redline Auto Sales
Cambridge, ON
2011 Nissan Versa
Keyless Entry * Power Locks * Power Windows * Traction Control * AM/FM/CD/Aux * Cloth Seats * Climate Control * 12V DC Outlet * Rear Child Door Locks
$7,995
94,817KM
Eagle Auto Mall
Cambridge, ON
2012 Nissan Versa
Keyless Entry * Power Locks * Power Windows * AM/FM/CD/Aux * Cloth Seats * Traction Control * Rear Child Door Locks * Child Seat Anchors * 12V DC Outl
$7,995
143,545KM
Eagle Auto Mall
Cambridge, ON
2010 Nissan Versa
~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$7,990
134,491KM
First Choice Motors
North York, ON
2009 Nissan Versa
S ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$5,990
184,064KM
First Choice Motors
North York, ON
2007 Nissan Versa
Low KM, 4 door, 3/Y Warranty Available
$5,450
141,000KM
Auto Cross Inc.
Toronto, ON
2015 Nissan Versa Note
SR | AUTOMATIC | FWD | BLUE TOOTH | HTD MIRRORS |
$13,999
90,100KM
Shadow Auto
Welland, ON
2014 Nissan Versa Note
SV AUTO A/C
$5,990
130,134KM
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.
North York, ON
2015 Nissan Versa Note
FUNCTIONAL HATCH! NICE CLICKS!
$12,990
121,414KM
Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.
St. Catharines, ON
2014 Nissan Versa
Note Hatchback 1.6 SV 5sp
Sale
$9,500
183,000KM
Redline Auto Sales
Cambridge, ON
2015 Nissan Versa
Note SR 1.6L AUTOMATIC-CAMERA-ALLOYS-1 OWNER-CERTIFIED!
$8,450
216,000KM
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
Toronto, ON
2019 Nissan Versa Note
Sale
$14,995
181,277KM
Parkdale East Auto & Truck Centre
Hamilton, ON
2017 Nissan Versa
Sale
$10,995
166,766KM
Parkdale East Auto & Truck Centre
Hamilton, ON
2016 Nissan Versa
Note SV - Reverse Camera, Keyless Entry, Power Group, Bluetooth, A/C, New Tires & More !
$13,739
131,000KM