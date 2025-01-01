Menu
<p>CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA  NEW BRAKES  A/C TILT CRUISE POWER SEAT WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS REAR A/C HEAT  STO A GO SEATS HEATED MIRRORS FOGS PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX </p>

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

131,570 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE STO A GO

12292836

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE STO A GO

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
131,570KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBGXR108818

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 3263
  • Mileage 131,570 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA  NEW BRAKES  A/C TILT CRUISE POWER SEAT WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS REAR A/C HEAT  STO A GO SEATS HEATED MIRRORS FOGS PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

REAR A/C HEAT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan