

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

180,830 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing


LT

12955472



LT

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.





Used
180,830KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3G1BE6SM5HS585099

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 180,830 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED   CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT CRUISE ON STAR STEERING CONTROLS AUTO LIGHTS HEATED SEATS SUNROOF POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS   PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.





