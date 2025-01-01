$11,995+ taxes & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Cruze
LT
Location
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
180,830KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3G1BE6SM5HS585099
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 180,830 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT CRUISE ON STAR STEERING CONTROLS AUTO LIGHTS HEATED SEATS SUNROOF POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Seating
Heated Seats
Warranty
Warranty Available
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
