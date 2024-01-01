ad: buy_header
New and Used Ford Edge for Sale in Essex, ON
2022 Ford Edge
Titanium, AWD, Nav, Moonroof, Leather!
$32,995 + tax & lic
77,183KM
Dark Blue
2020 Ford Edge
SEL, AWD, Moonroof, Nav, Leather!
$27,995 + tax & lic
71,581KM
Black
2021 Ford Edge
ST Line | Panoramic Sunroof | Adaptive Cruise |
$35,999 + tax & lic
28,373KM
Grey
2022 Ford Edge
Titanium | AWD | Panoroof | Trailer Tow |
$36,999 + tax & lic
34,908KM
Grey
2018 Ford Edge
SEL - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
$22,999 + tax & lic
49,281KM
Red
Progressive Auto Group
Sarnia, ON
Buy From Home Options
2021 Ford Edge
SEL
$31,000 + tax & lic
35,840KM
White
Ken Knapp Ford Sales
Essex, ON
Buy From Home Options
2019 Ford Edge
Titanium
$26,999 + tax & lic
96,798KM
Brown
AutoMax Sarnia
Sarnia, ON
Buy From Home Options
2019 Ford Edge
Titanium AWD
Sale
$22,995 + tax & lic
107,483KM
White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
Andre Lanoue Sales
Tilbury, ON
2019 Ford Edge
Titanium
$26,998 + tax & lic
74,672KM
White
2019 Ford Edge
Titanium AWD | Panoroof | Nav | Heated Seats |
$27,412 + tax & lic
83,671KM
Black
2021 Ford Edge
SEL | AWD | Navigation | Leather |
$32,482 + tax & lic
22,813KM
Burgundy
2019 Ford Edge
Titanium, AWD, Roof, Nav, Leather!!
$25,995 + tax & lic
102,236KM
Brown
2022 Ford Edge
Titanium AWD*Heated Leather*Moon Roof*CarPlay
$31,888 + tax & lic
73,247KM
Silver
Essex Motors
Essex, ON
2017 Ford Edge
SEL - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
$17,999 + tax & lic
130,239KM
Black
Progressive Auto Group
Sarnia, ON
Buy From Home Options
2019 Ford Edge
Titanium
$25,422 + tax & lic
93,348KM
Grey
2024 Ford Edge
Titanium
$49,980 + tax & lic
12KM
Dark Green
2012 Ford Edge
SE-4Cyl-PREVIOUSLY SOLD BY US
$7,900 + tax & lic
272,069KM
Black
Fusion Auto Sales
Tilbury, ON
Buy From Home Options
2024 Ford Edge
Titanium
$49,980 + tax & lic
12KM
Black
2024 Ford Edge
Titanium
$50,780 + tax & lic
12KM
White
2019 Ford Edge
SEL AWD-LEATHER-NAVIGATION-REMOTE START-HEATED SEA
Sale
$21,888 + tax & lic
139,311KM
White
Fusion Auto Sales
Tilbury, ON
Buy From Home Options
