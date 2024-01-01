Menu
Account
Sign In

Filter Results

Sale Type
Buy From Home NEW
Within
KM
wheel drive
ad: buy_header

New and Used Ford Edge for Sale in Essex, ON

Showing 1-50 of 70
Used 2014 Ford Edge SEL FWD for sale in Leamington, ON

2014 Ford Edge

SEL FWD
$13,900 + tax & lic
178,395KM
Blue
Belle River Auto Centre

Leamington, ON

Used 2022 Ford Edge Titanium, AWD, Nav, Moonroof, Leather! for sale in Tilbury, ON

2022 Ford Edge

Titanium, AWD, Nav, Moonroof, Leather!
$32,995 + tax & lic
77,183KM
Dark Blue
Lally Ford

Tilbury, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Ford Edge SEL, AWD, Moonroof, Nav, Leather! for sale in Tilbury, ON

2020 Ford Edge

SEL, AWD, Moonroof, Nav, Leather!
$27,995 + tax & lic
71,581KM
Black
Lally Ford

Tilbury, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2021 Ford Edge ST Line | Panoramic Sunroof | Adaptive Cruise | for sale in Chatham, ON

2021 Ford Edge

ST Line | Panoramic Sunroof | Adaptive Cruise |
$35,999 + tax & lic
28,373KM
Grey
Victory Ford

Chatham, ON

Buy From Home Options
ad: buy_incontent_1
Used 2022 Ford Edge Titanium | AWD | Panoroof | Trailer Tow | for sale in Chatham, ON

2022 Ford Edge

Titanium | AWD | Panoroof | Trailer Tow |
$36,999 + tax & lic
34,908KM
Grey
Victory Ford

Chatham, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Ford Edge SEL - Bluetooth - Heated Seats for sale in Sarnia, ON

2018 Ford Edge

SEL - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
$22,999 + tax & lic
49,281KM
Red
Progressive Auto Group

Sarnia, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2021 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Essex, ON

2021 Ford Edge

SEL
$31,000 + tax & lic
35,840KM
White
Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Essex, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Ford Edge Titanium for sale in Sarnia, ON

2019 Ford Edge

Titanium
$26,999 + tax & lic
96,798KM
Brown
AutoMax Sarnia

Sarnia, ON

Buy From Home Options
ad: buy_incontent_2
Used 2019 Ford Edge Titanium AWD for sale in Tilbury, ON

2019 Ford Edge

Titanium AWD
Sale
$22,995 + tax & lic
107,483KM
White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
Andre Lanoue Sales

Tilbury, ON

Used 2019 Ford Edge Titanium for sale in Chatham, ON

2019 Ford Edge

Titanium
$26,998 + tax & lic
74,672KM
White
Auto Motion

Chatham, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Ford Edge Titanium AWD | Panoroof | Nav | Heated Seats | for sale in Chatham, ON

2019 Ford Edge

Titanium AWD | Panoroof | Nav | Heated Seats |
$27,412 + tax & lic
83,671KM
Black
Victory Ford

Chatham, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2021 Ford Edge SEL | AWD | Navigation | Leather | for sale in Chatham, ON

2021 Ford Edge

SEL | AWD | Navigation | Leather |
$32,482 + tax & lic
22,813KM
Burgundy
Victory Ford

Chatham, ON

Buy From Home Options
ad: buy_incontent_3
New 2024 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Chatham, ON

2024 Ford Edge

SEL
$45,280 + tax & lic
12KM
Blue
Victory Ford

Chatham, ON

Buy From Home Options
New 2024 Ford Edge ST Line for sale in Tilbury, ON

2024 Ford Edge

ST Line
$53,630 + tax & lic
7KM
Blue
Lally Ford

Tilbury, ON

Buy From Home Options
New 2024 Ford Edge ST Line for sale in Tilbury, ON

2024 Ford Edge

ST Line
$49,980 + tax & lic
7KM
Black
Lally Ford

Tilbury, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Ford Edge Titanium, AWD, Roof, Nav, Leather!! for sale in Tilbury, ON

2019 Ford Edge

Titanium, AWD, Roof, Nav, Leather!!
$25,995 + tax & lic
102,236KM
Brown
Lally Ford

Tilbury, ON

Buy From Home Options
ad: buy_incontent_4
Used 2020 Ford Edge SEL AWD for sale in Windsor, ON

2020 Ford Edge

SEL AWD
$29,700 + tax & lic
73,424KM
White
Automaxx Windsor

Windsor, ON

Used 2020 Ford Edge ST LINE AWD for sale in Windsor, ON

2020 Ford Edge

ST LINE AWD
$28,100 + tax & lic
63,115KM
Blue
Automaxx Windsor

Windsor, ON

Used 2021 Ford Edge SEL AWD for sale in Windsor, ON

2021 Ford Edge

SEL AWD
$28,800 + tax & lic
68,714KM
Grey
Automaxx Windsor

Windsor, ON

Used 2022 Ford Edge SE AWD for sale in Windsor, ON

2022 Ford Edge

SE AWD
$28,400 + tax & lic
47,290KM
Black
Automaxx Windsor

Windsor, ON

ad: buy_incontent_5
Used 2019 Ford Edge SE AWD for sale in Windsor, ON

2019 Ford Edge

SE AWD
$22,800 + tax & lic
48,340KM
Black
Automaxx Windsor

Windsor, ON

Used 2022 Ford Edge Titanium AWD*Heated Leather*Moon Roof*CarPlay for sale in Essex, ON

2022 Ford Edge

Titanium AWD*Heated Leather*Moon Roof*CarPlay
$31,888 + tax & lic
73,247KM
Silver
Essex Motors

Essex, ON

New 2024 Ford Edge ST Line for sale in Tilbury, ON

2024 Ford Edge

ST Line
$53,630 + tax & lic
25KM
Grey
Lally Ford

Tilbury, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2013 Ford Edge 4DR SEL FWD for sale in Sarnia, ON

2013 Ford Edge

4DR SEL FWD
SOLD
196,132KM
Brown
Lynmar Auto Sales

Sarnia, ON

ad: buy_incontent_5
Used 2017 Ford Edge SEL - Bluetooth - Heated Seats for sale in Sarnia, ON

2017 Ford Edge

SEL - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
$17,999 + tax & lic
130,239KM
Black
Progressive Auto Group

Sarnia, ON

Buy From Home Options
New 2024 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Tilbury, ON

2024 Ford Edge

SEL
$47,780 + tax & lic
7KM
Black
Lally Ford

Tilbury, ON

Buy From Home Options
New 2024 Ford Edge ST Line for sale in Tilbury, ON

2024 Ford Edge

ST Line
$54,430 + tax & lic
8KM
White
Lally Ford

Tilbury, ON

Buy From Home Options
New 2024 Ford Edge ST Line for sale in Tilbury, ON

2024 Ford Edge

ST Line
$50,780 + tax & lic
6KM
White
Lally Ford

Tilbury, ON

Buy From Home Options
ad: buy_incontent_5
New 2024 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Chatham, ON

2024 Ford Edge

SEL
$44,680 + tax & lic
12KM
Silver
Victory Ford

Chatham, ON

Buy From Home Options
New 2024 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Tilbury, ON

2024 Ford Edge

SEL
$48,380 + tax & lic
7KM
Burgundy
Lally Ford

Tilbury, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Ford Edge Titanium for sale in Chatham, ON

2019 Ford Edge

Titanium
$25,422 + tax & lic
93,348KM
Grey
Auto Motion

Chatham, ON

Buy From Home Options
New 2024 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Tilbury, ON

2024 Ford Edge

SEL
$54,230 + tax & lic
7KM
Burgundy
Lally Ford

Tilbury, ON

Buy From Home Options
ad: buy_incontent_5
New 2024 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Tilbury, ON

2024 Ford Edge

SEL
$46,780 + tax & lic
4KM
Grey
Lally Ford

Tilbury, ON

Buy From Home Options
New 2024 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Tilbury, ON

2024 Ford Edge

SEL
$48,780 + tax & lic
13KM
Blue
Lally Ford

Tilbury, ON

Buy From Home Options
New 2024 Ford Edge Titanium for sale in Chatham, ON

2024 Ford Edge

Titanium
$49,980 + tax & lic
12KM
Dark Green
Victory Ford

Chatham, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Ford Edge for sale in Chatham, ON

2020 Ford Edge

$31,694 + tax & lic
32,000KM
Black
Auto Motion

Chatham, ON

Buy From Home Options
ad: buy_incontent_5
Used 2012 Ford Edge SE-4Cyl-PREVIOUSLY SOLD BY US for sale in Tilbury, ON

2012 Ford Edge

SE-4Cyl-PREVIOUSLY SOLD BY US
$7,900 + tax & lic
272,069KM
Black
Fusion Auto Sales

Tilbury, ON

Buy From Home Options
New 2024 Ford Edge ST Line for sale in Tilbury, ON

2024 Ford Edge

ST Line
$53,630 + tax & lic
5KM
Silver
Lally Ford

Tilbury, ON

Buy From Home Options
New 2024 Ford Edge Titanium for sale in Chatham, ON

2024 Ford Edge

Titanium
$49,980 + tax & lic
12KM
Black
Victory Ford

Chatham, ON

Buy From Home Options
New 2024 Ford Edge ST Line for sale in Chatham, ON

2024 Ford Edge

ST Line
$50,030 + tax & lic
12KM
Blue
Victory Ford

Chatham, ON

Buy From Home Options
ad: buy_incontent_5
New 2024 Ford Edge ST Line for sale in Tilbury, ON

2024 Ford Edge

ST Line
$52,930 + tax & lic
5KM
Black
Lally Ford

Tilbury, ON

Buy From Home Options
New 2024 Ford Edge ST Line for sale in Tilbury, ON

2024 Ford Edge

ST Line
$51,780 + tax & lic
6KM
Grey
Lally Ford

Tilbury, ON

Buy From Home Options
New 2024 Ford Edge Titanium for sale in Chatham, ON

2024 Ford Edge

Titanium
$50,780 + tax & lic
12KM
White
Victory Ford

Chatham, ON

Buy From Home Options
New 2024 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Chatham, ON

2024 Ford Edge

SEL
$44,680 + tax & lic
12KM
Black
Victory Ford

Chatham, ON

Buy From Home Options
ad: buy_incontent_5
New 2024 Ford Edge Titanium for sale in Tilbury, ON

2024 Ford Edge

Titanium
$54,430 + tax & lic
12KM
Black
Lally Ford

Tilbury, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Ford Edge SEL AWD-LEATHER-NAVIGATION-REMOTE START-HEATED SEA for sale in Tilbury, ON

2019 Ford Edge

SEL AWD-LEATHER-NAVIGATION-REMOTE START-HEATED SEA
Sale
$21,888 + tax & lic
139,311KM
White
Fusion Auto Sales

Tilbury, ON

Buy From Home Options
New 2024 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Tilbury, ON

2024 Ford Edge

SEL
$47,130 + tax & lic
7KM
Blue
Lally Ford

Tilbury, ON

Buy From Home Options
New 2024 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Tilbury, ON

2024 Ford Edge

SEL
$48,580 + tax & lic
5KM
White
Lally Ford

Tilbury, ON

Buy From Home Options
ad: buy_incontent_5
New 2024 Ford Edge Titanium for sale in Tilbury, ON

2024 Ford Edge

Titanium
$56,980 + tax & lic
5KM
Black
Lally Ford

Tilbury, ON

Buy From Home Options
New 2024 Ford Edge Titanium for sale in Tilbury, ON

2024 Ford Edge

Titanium
$58,495 + tax & lic
40KM
White
Lally Ford

Tilbury, ON

Buy From Home Options