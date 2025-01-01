2008 BMW 3 Series

Menu
<p> </p><p><span style=color: #0c0c11;><span style=background-color: #ffffff; font-family: Graphik, Rund Display, Helvetica, Arial, system-ui, -apple-system, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji; font-size: 16px; letter-spacing: 0.16px;>FINANCE FROM 9.9%</span></span></p><p><span style=color: #0c0c11;><span style=background-color: #ffffff; font-family: Graphik, Rund Display, Helvetica, Arial, system-ui, -apple-system, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji; font-size: 16px; letter-spacing: 0.16px;>NO ACCIDENTS, ZERO RUST, LOW KM !!!   Fully loaded, cold a/c, Navi, Parking distance control, Bluetooth, Axillary, heated/p/seats & more. Looks & runs excellent. $1000 safety service included (new tires & brakes) CERTIFIED. </span></span></p><p> </p>

153,553 KM

Details Description Features

Make it Yours

2dr Cabriolet 335i RWD

12207030

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

Used
153,553KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WBAWL73588PX54539

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 153,553 KM

Vehicle Description

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Parking Aid
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Power Folding Mirrors
Cell Phone Hookup
Convertible Hardtop
Knee Air Bag

Email 1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

