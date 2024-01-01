Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>LOW KM !!!    Loaded, cold a/c,  Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated/p/seats, all power, keyless entry. Runs excellent. Radio/Navi screan dosnt work. Can install brand new unit with Apple car play for $400.  CERTIFIED.   REDUCED & FIRM PRICE.</p><p>Also avail. 2014 Kia Optima SX, only 99k $10600   </p>

2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

128,591 KM

Details Description Features

$10,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

4dr Sdn C 300 4MATIC

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

4dr Sdn C 300 4MATIC

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

  1. 1728915857
  2. 1728915858
  3. 1728915858
  4. 1728915858
  5. 1728915858
  6. 1728915857
  7. 1728915858
  8. 1728915857
  9. 1728915857
  10. 1728915857
  11. 1728915858
  12. 1728915857
  13. 1728915857
  14. 1728915857
  15. 1728915857
  16. 1728915859
  17. 1728915858
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
128,591KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WDDGF8AB2DA825424

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 128,591 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KM !!!    Loaded, cold a/c,  Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated/p/seats, all power, keyless entry. Runs excellent. Radio/Navi screan dosn't work. Can install brand new unit with Apple car play for $400.  CERTIFIED.   REDUCED & FIRM PRICE.

Also avail. 2014 Kia Optima SX, only 99k $10600   

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 4dr Sdn C 300 4MATIC for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 4dr Sdn C 300 4MATIC 128,591 KM $10,990 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT RS Pkg Leather/Backup Cam/P-Moon for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT RS Pkg Leather/Backup Cam/P-Moon 188,283 KM $6,600 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Nissan Maxima 4dr Sdn CVT 3.5 SV for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2014 Nissan Maxima 4dr Sdn CVT 3.5 SV 196,942 KM $8,500 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class