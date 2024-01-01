$10,990+ tax & licensing
2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
4dr Sdn C 300 4MATIC
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
$10,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 128,591 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KM !!! Loaded, cold a/c, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated/p/seats, all power, keyless entry. Runs excellent. Radio/Navi screan dosn't work. Can install brand new unit with Apple car play for $400. CERTIFIED. REDUCED & FIRM PRICE.
Also avail. 2014 Kia Optima SX, only 99k $10600
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
