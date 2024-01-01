$11,500+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Murano
FWD 4dr SV Navi//Cam/Pano-Roof
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
$11,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 99,998 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 8.9%
Fully loaded, Navi, Pano-Roof, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, p/gate, remote start & more. Drives excellent. Had an accident 8 years ago (insurance claim for $31K in 2016 ) Title is clean. PRICED BELOW WHOLESALE. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2015 Nissan Pathfinder S, 157k $9500 /// 2015 Dodge Journey Crossroad, 7 pass. 158k $10990
Over 20 SUVs in stock
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
