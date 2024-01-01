Menu
<p>FINANCE FROM 8.9%   </p><p>Fully loaded, Navi, Pano-Roof, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, p/gate, remote start & more. Drives excellent. Had an accident 8 years ago (insurance claim for $31K in 2016 ) Title is clean. PRICED BELOW WHOLESALE.  CERTIFIED.  </p><p>Also avail. 2015 Nissan Pathfinder S, 157k $9500    ///    2015 Dodge Journey Crossroad, 7 pass. 158k $10990      </p><p>Over 20 SUVs in stock </p>

2016 Nissan Murano

99,998 KM

$11,500

+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Murano

FWD 4dr SV Navi//Cam/Pano-Roof

2016 Nissan Murano

FWD 4dr SV Navi//Cam/Pano-Roof

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

99,998KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5n1az2mg6gn140464

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 99,998 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 8.9%   

Fully loaded, Navi, Pano-Roof, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, p/gate, remote start & more. Drives excellent. Had an accident 8 years ago (insurance claim for $31K in 2016 ) Title is clean. PRICED BELOW WHOLESALE.  CERTIFIED.  

Also avail. 2015 Nissan Pathfinder S, 157k $9500    ///    2015 Dodge Journey Crossroad, 7 pass. 158k $10990      

Over 20 SUVs in stock 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-XXXX

416-823-2403

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2016 Nissan Murano