2017 RAM 1500

20,245 KM

Details Description Features

$23,800

+ tax & licensing
$23,800

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

4WD Quad Cab 140.5" Outdoorsman

2017 RAM 1500

4WD Quad Cab 140.5" Outdoorsman

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$23,800

+ taxes & licensing

20,245KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9924947
  • Stock #: pdc037
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GG2HS540687

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 20,245 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 50415 km !!!    60 days bumper to bumper warranty !!!   

 Fully loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated seats/steering wheel, remote start, keyless, 20 inch rims. Great fuel economy. PREVIOUS INSURANCE RIDE OFF.  Had an accident in 2018. Branded title as REBUILT. Drives excellent, super smooth. $1500 service just done & ready 2 go. CERTIFIED.    CASH ONLY.     

Also avail.  2016 Ram 1500 Outdoorsman 3.0 EcoDiesel, 155k $22800     ///     2017 Ram 1500 Tradesman 3.0 EcoDiesel, 162k $20800        

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

