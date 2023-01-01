Menu
2018 Ford F-150

71,175 KM

Details Description Features

$43,995

+ tax & licensing
$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

North Country Auto Sales

705-328-5644

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

SPORT

2018 Ford F-150

SPORT

Location

North Country Auto Sales

36 Lindsay Street Box 787, Fenelon Falls, ON K0M 1N0

705-328-5644

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

71,175KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10022961
  • VIN: 1ftew1e55jfd89957

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 71,175 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW, LOW KM, ULTRAVIEW SUNROOF,LEATHER, NAV, SPORT EDITION, TONNEAU COVER AND MORE

Vehicle Features

Packages

SPORT

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

