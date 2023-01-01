$24,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Sudbury Hyundai
705-670-2266
2018 Buick Encore
2018 Buick Encore
Tourisme sport 4 portes TI
Location
Sudbury Hyundai
1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-670-2266
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
77,875KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9998660
- Stock #: 236436A
- VIN: KL4CJ2SM9JB629584
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 236436A
- Mileage 77,875 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Safety
Stability Control
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth Connectivity
Additional Features
Style
a smooth ride
every time. Drive in today to experience the difference for yourself.
The 2018 Buick Encore Sport Touring AWD is a compact crossover SUV that offers a blend of comfort
and versatility. It features a sleek and modern design
with smooth lines and distinctive Buick styling cues. As an all-wheel-drive (AWD) model
the Encore Sport Touring provides enhanced traction and stability
making it well-suited for various road conditions and light off-road adventures. It offers a confident and composed ride
delivering a balance between comfort and agility. Under the hood
the 2018 Encore Sport Touring AWD is powered by a turbocharged 1.4-liter four-cylinder engine. This engine generates 138 horsepower and is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. While not the most powerful in its class
the Encore Sport Touring offers respectable fuel efficiency
making it a practical choice for daily commuting and urban driving. Inside the cabin
the Buick Encore Sport Touring AWD offers a comfortable and well-appointed interior. It can accommodate up to five passengers
and the seats provide a good balance of support and comfort. The cabin is equipped with modern features
including a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone integration
and available navigation. Cargo space is decent for a compact SUV
with the Encore Sport Touring offering around 18.8 cubic feet of space behind the rear seats. The rear seats can be folded down to create additional cargo room
providing flexibility for transporting larger items. In terms of safety
the 2018 Buick Encore Sport Touring AWD comes with a range of standard features
such as antilock brakes
and a rearview camera. Optional safety features may include blind-spot monitoring
and forward collision warning. Overall
the 2018 Buick Encore Sport Touring AWD is a stylish and comfortable compact SUV that offers practicality
and the added confidence of all-wheel drive. It is well-suited for individuals or small families looking for a versatile vehicle that can handle different driving conditions. Our used vehicle pricing is updated daily to ensure that you are being offer...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Sudbury Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Sudbury Hyundai
1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5