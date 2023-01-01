Style

The 2018 Buick Encore Sport Touring AWD is a compact crossover SUV that offers a blend of comfort

and versatility. It features a sleek and modern design

with smooth lines and distinctive Buick styling cues. As an all-wheel-drive (AWD) model

the Encore Sport Touring provides enhanced traction and stability

making it well-suited for various road conditions and light off-road adventures. It offers a confident and composed ride

delivering a balance between comfort and agility. Under the hood

the 2018 Encore Sport Touring AWD is powered by a turbocharged 1.4-liter four-cylinder engine. This engine generates 138 horsepower and is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. While not the most powerful in its class

the Encore Sport Touring offers respectable fuel efficiency

making it a practical choice for daily commuting and urban driving. Inside the cabin

the Buick Encore Sport Touring AWD offers a comfortable and well-appointed interior. It can accommodate up to five passengers

and the seats provide a good balance of support and comfort. The cabin is equipped with modern features

including a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone integration

and available navigation. Cargo space is decent for a compact SUV

with the Encore Sport Touring offering around 18.8 cubic feet of space behind the rear seats. The rear seats can be folded down to create additional cargo room

providing flexibility for transporting larger items. In terms of safety

the 2018 Buick Encore Sport Touring AWD comes with a range of standard features

such as antilock brakes

and a rearview camera. Optional safety features may include blind-spot monitoring

and forward collision warning. Overall

the 2018 Buick Encore Sport Touring AWD is a stylish and comfortable compact SUV that offers practicality