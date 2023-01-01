$36,995+ tax & licensing
$36,995
+ taxes & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Camaro
Coupé 2 portes 1LS
Location
1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
13,586KM
Used
- Stock #: 069947A
- VIN: 1G1FB1RX1M0127896
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 13,586 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Lane Departure Warning
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth Connectivity
Additional Features
ONE OWNER
No accidents
every time. Drive in today to experience the difference for yourself.
and a rearview camera. In terms of safety
local trade. The 2021 Chevrolet Camaro 2dr Coupe 1LS is a stylish and performance-oriented sports car. It features a sleek and aggressive design
with a low and wide stance that hints at its powerful capabilities. The 1LS trim level represents the base model of the Camaro lineup
offering an accessible entry point into the world of Camaro performance. Under the hood
the 2021 Camaro 1LS is equipped with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. This engine produces 275 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque
delivering impressive acceleration and responsiveness. It is paired with a six-speed manual transmission
providing an engaging driving experience and allowing drivers to fully control the power delivery. Inside the cabin
the Camaro 1LS offers a driver-focused environment. It features sporty seats that provide excellent support during spirited driving
and the cockpit is designed to put all essential controls within easy reach. The cabin also includes modern technology features
such as a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone integration
the 2021 Camaro 1LS comes equipped with standard features like antilock brakes
and a comprehensive airbag system. Advanced safety features like forward collision warning
and blind-spot monitoring are available as options or on higher trim levels. Overall
the 2021 Chevrolet Camaro 2dr Coupe 1LS offers an exhilarating driving experience
striking design
and a range of modern features. It's a great choice for those seeking an entry-level sports car with a balance of performance and style. Our used vehicle pricing is updated daily to ensure that you are being offered a competitive price as compared to ...
