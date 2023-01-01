Menu
2012 Kia Sorento

148,610 KM

Details Description Features

$12,495

+ tax & licensing
$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

2012 Kia Sorento

2012 Kia Sorento

AWD LX! CLEAN CARFAX!

2012 Kia Sorento

AWD LX! CLEAN CARFAX!

Location

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

148,610KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9571294
  • Stock #: 4225
  • VIN: 5XYKTCA65CG288228

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 148,610 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED SEATS! CLEAN CARFAX! BLUETOOTH! ALL WHEEL DRIVE!

Get ready for adventure in this 2013 Kia Sorento LX AWD! With 148,000 km on the odometer and a clean accident history, this SUV is ready for your next road trip.

The Sorento LX features a spacious interior, perfect for your family and all your gear. All-wheel drive provides confident handling in any weather, while a fuel-efficient engine means you'll spend less time at the pump.

Don't miss this opportunity to own a reliable and versatile SUV at a great price. Come test drive this 2013 Kia Sorento LX AWD today! Contact us to schedule your appointment.

 

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

 

 

 

 

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

 

 

 

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

 

 

 

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

 

 

 

 

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

 

 

 

 

 CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!

 

 

 

 

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

 

 

 

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Royal City Fine Cars

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

