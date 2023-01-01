Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Toyota Sienna

0 KM

Details Description Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Linwood Auto Sales

1-866-635-2828

Contact Seller
2013 Toyota Sienna

2013 Toyota Sienna

5DR V6 LE 8-PASS FWD

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Toyota Sienna

5DR V6 LE 8-PASS FWD

Location

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-866-635-2828

  1. 1684248057
  2. 1684248057
  3. 1684248057
  4. 1684248056
  5. 1684248056
  6. 1684248057
  7. 1684248057
  8. 1684248057
  9. 1684248057
  10. 1684248057
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9956636
  • Stock #: 5675
  • VIN: 5TDKK3DC1DS312775

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Like new. Low km's. 8 passenger. Rear view camera. This Sienna looks, rides and drives like new. Power sliding doors. Power seat. No disappointments here. A true pleasure to own and drive.

WE OFFER BETTER QUALITY, BETTER VALUE AND BETTER SERVICE. OUR DEALERSHIP WORKS HARD TO MEET AND EXCEED YOUR EXPECTATIONS. WE WANT YOUR BUYING EXPERIENCE TO BE A PLEASURE. CHECK OUT OUR MANY EXCELLENT REVIEWS FROM VERY HAPPY CUSTOMERS. 

WE INCLUDE PROPER SAFETY, PROFESSIONAL DETAILING, OIL CHANGE, FULL SERVICE, FREE HISTORY REPORT AND MORE. OUR OLD SCHOOL DEALERSHIP HAS NO EXTRA FEES AND CHARGES. ONLY HST AND LICENSING ARE EXTRA.

WE OFFER EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS FOR ANY CREDIT HISTORY. WE ALSO OFFER MANY EXCELLENT WARRANTY PROGRAMS FOR GREATLY DISCOUNTED PRICES.

Call or email today for more details

CALL 1-519-823-8585,

EMAIL AT contact@linwoodauto.ca

TEXT AT 519-841-6200

Thank you,

John Pirico

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Road North

Guelph, ON. N1H 5S2

519-823-8585

contact@linwoodauto.ca

www.linwoodauto.ca

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Linwood Auto Sales

2013 Toyota Sienna 5...
 101,966 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Sonic...
 135,224 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Yaris 5d...
 51,605 KM
$20,495 + tax & lic

Email Linwood Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Linwood Auto Sales

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

Call Dealer

1-866-635-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-635-2828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory