2013 Toyota Sienna
5DR V6 LE 8-PASS FWD
Location
Linwood Auto Sales
239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9956636
- Stock #: 5675
- VIN: 5TDKK3DC1DS312775
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Like new. Low km's. 8 passenger. Rear view camera. This Sienna looks, rides and drives like new. Power sliding doors. Power seat. No disappointments here. A true pleasure to own and drive.
