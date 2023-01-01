Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

45,000 KM

Details Description Features

$129,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$129,995

+ taxes & licensing

Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

Contact Seller
2015 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

2015 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

G 63 AMG CLEAN CARFAX// DESIGNO

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

G 63 AMG CLEAN CARFAX// DESIGNO

Location

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$129,995

+ taxes & licensing

45,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9485190
  • VIN: WDCYC7DF3FX234273

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black+White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 45,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2015 Mercedes G63 AMG with the designo package, a true epitome of luxury and performance. With a mere 45,000 kilometres and a clean carfax, this vehicle has been meticulously maintained and driven with care. Accident-free and in immaculate condition, this G63 AMG is sure to turn heads with its sleek design and powerful 5.5L V8 engine.

Featuring the exclusive designo package, this G63 AMG boasts an array of luxurious amenities such as a premium stitched leather interior, heated and ventilated seats, sunroof, and a Harman Kardon sound system. 

Whether you're cruising down the highway or navigating through the city, the G63 AMG with designo package offers a smooth, refined ride that is unrivaled in its class. Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this exceptional vehicle.

Experience the ultimate in luxury and performance with the 2015 Mercedes G63 AMG. Options list below: 

048U DESIGNO MYSTIC WHITE 2 BRIGHT 

MJ7 ECO START/STOP FUNCTION

PA1 SEAT COMFORT PACKAGE *INV*

PA3 EXTERIOR STAINLESS STEEL PACKAGE

PA6 DESIGNO EXCLUSIVE PACKAGE *INV*

PA8 PARKING PACKAGE

Q59 TRAILER HITCH, REMOVABLE

R10 50.8CM(20") AMG WHEELS 5-DOUBLE SPOKE DESIGN *INV*

RB9 SPARE WHEEL COVER, STAINLESS STEEL

RY6 TIRE PRESSURE CHECK

T84 SIDE STEP

U46 LEATHER EQUIPMENT

VL0 HEATED MULTIFUNCTION STEERING WHEEL

VL2 VELOUR FLOOR MATS

W72 SMOKED GLASS REAR, R.END DOOR & LUGG. COMP.WINDOWS

Y75 SPECIAL PAINTWORK

Y78 SCRATCH RESISTANT CLEAR VARNISH

YF9 GARAGE DOOR OPENER INTEGRATED INTO INSIDE MIRROR

ZA2 TRANSPORT FULL PACKAGING

ZD6 CHROME PACKAGE *INV*

ZF3 DESIGNO LEATHER, PORCELAIN

ZG2 DESIGNO TRIM PIANO LACQUER BLACK

ZP9 DESIGNO EXTRA *INV*

ZY0 DESIGNO VEHICLE

ZZ1 DESIGNO PAINT

401B DVD PLAYER WITH REGIONAL CODE 1 USA *INV*

BB3 ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM (ESP)

BS2 AMG FRONT AND REAR BRAKE CALIPERS PAINTED RED

C75 LOWER BODY PROTECTION, HIGH-GRADE STEEL

D04 DESIGNO IN. HEADLINER MICROFIBER DINAMICA BK *INV*

D27 ELECTRIC SLIDING/LIFTING ROOF

E47 SOCKET, 115 V

EA2 BLIND SPOT ASSISTANT

EH3 MEDIA INTERFACE

EU2 COMAND ONLINE WITH DVD CHANGER

EU9 HARMAN KARDON LOGIC 7 SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM *INV*

EZ8 PARK ASSIST PARKTRONIC

EZ9 ACTIVE DISTANCE ASSIST DISTRONIC

F49 WINDSHIELD HEATED

FG3 BOTTLE HOLDER RR *INV*

FR1 AMBIANCE ILLUMINATION

FR8 REAR-VIEW CAMERA

FZ5 ANTI-THEFT ALARM SYSTEM (ATA)

G42 AMG SPEEDSHIFT PLUS 7G-TRONIC *INV*

H10 SEAT HEATER FOR DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER

H11 HEATER FOR REAR BENCH SEAT

 

 


Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

 

 

 

 

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

 

 

 

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

 

 

 

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

 

 

 

 

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

 

 

 

 

 CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!

 

 

 

 

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

 

 

 

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Royal City Fine Cars

2014 BMW X6 xDrive35...
 192,524 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 90,500 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic
2004 Rolls Royce Pha...
 54,717 KM
$169,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Royal City Fine Cars

Royal City Fine Cars

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

Call Dealer

519-823-XXXX

(click to show)

519-823-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory