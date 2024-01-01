Menu
2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

170,000 KM

Details Description Features

$21,800

+ tax & licensing
2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E400 Luxury Certified!Navigation!HeatedLeatherInterior!WeApproveAllCredit!

2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E400 Luxury Certified!Navigation!HeatedLeatherInterior!WeApproveAllCredit!

Location

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

519-767-0007

Logo_AccidentFree

$21,800

+ taxes & licensing

170,000KM
Used
VIN WDDHF6HB3GB263484

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23T2268
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident FREE! AWD Ontario Vehicle equipped with Navigation, Leather Interior, Power Heated Seats, Sunroof, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Mirror/Locks and MORE!
BAD CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS? - NO PROBLEM!!
ASK US ABOUT OUR 12 MONTH CREDIT REBUILDING PROGRAM!!!
We at AutoMarket are committed to provide a business experience that reflects the expectations of our ever-growing clientele.
Our dealership is a unique and diverse outlet that includes a broad vehicle inventory.
We offer:
- No-hassle vehicle sales process;
- Updated sanitization protocols for all test drives.
- State of the art full service facility;
- Renowned ever-growing wheel and tire supply station.
Every vehicle Sold at AutoMarket comes with Safety and Full Service including Oil Change!
If you are looking for a comfortable environment to satisfy ALL of your automotive needs please Call 519 767 0007 or visit us at 700 York Road, Guelph ON!
Become a member of the AutoMarket Family Today!
Sales: https://www.automarketguelph.ca/
Service: https://www.automarketservice.ca/

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Power Door Locks
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

AWD
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera

