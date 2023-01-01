Menu
New and Used Cadillac ATS for Sale in Guelph, ON

Used 2018 Cadillac ATS Luxury AWD, Turbo, Navi, Bose Sound, Sunroof! for sale in Brampton, ON

2018 Cadillac ATS

Luxury AWD, Turbo, Navi, Bose Sound, Sunroof!
$24,995
+ tax & lic
106,088KM
Autoplanet

Brampton, ON

Used 2017 Cadillac ATS 2.0L Luxury AWD - RECARO SEATS! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! for sale in Kitchener, ON

2017 Cadillac ATS

2.0L Luxury AWD - RECARO SEATS! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM!
$29,900
+ tax & lic
31,737KM
Fitzgerald Motors

Kitchener, ON

Used 2013 Cadillac ATS 2.5l / LEATHER / HEATED SEATS / ALLOYS / MINT for sale in Scarborough, ON

2013 Cadillac ATS

2.5l / LEATHER / HEATED SEATS / ALLOYS / MINT
$10,500
+ tax & lic
170,000KM
Executive Motors

Scarborough, ON

Used 2017 Cadillac ATS AWD 2.0L Turbo Remotestart Bluetooth Bose Moonroof for sale in Maple, ON

2017 Cadillac ATS

AWD 2.0L Turbo Remotestart Bluetooth Bose Moonroof
$22,499
+ tax & lic
114,833KM
Maple Nissan

Maple, ON

Used 2017 Cadillac ATS Sedan 2.0 Turbo Luxury Collection NAV LEATH 18-AL for sale in St. Catharines, ON

2017 Cadillac ATS

Sedan 2.0 Turbo Luxury Collection NAV LEATH 18-AL
$25,998
+ tax & lic
93,730KM
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

St. Catharines, ON

Used 2017 Cadillac ATS 2.0L Turbo AWD for sale in Kitchener, ON

2017 Cadillac ATS

2.0L Turbo AWD
$24,699
+ tax & lic
81,100KM
Wendell Motors

Kitchener, ON

Used 2014 Cadillac ATS 2.0L TURBO | AWD | LEATHER | SUNROOF | TOUCHSCREEN for sale in Brantford, ON

2014 Cadillac ATS

2.0L TURBO | AWD | LEATHER | SUNROOF | TOUCHSCREEN
$19,888
+ tax & lic
125,002KM
Car Nation Canada

Brantford, ON

Used 2013 Cadillac ATS WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT for sale in Mississauga, ON

2013 Cadillac ATS

WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT
Sale
$12,500
+ tax & lic
188,000KM
Redline Auto Sales

Mississauga, ON

Used 2013 Cadillac ATS 2.0L TURBO |AWD |LEATHER | BOSE |1 OWNER | LOW KMS for sale in Brantford, ON

2013 Cadillac ATS

2.0L TURBO |AWD |LEATHER | BOSE |1 OWNER | LOW KMS
$17,888
+ tax & lic
113,723KM
Car Nation Canada

Brantford, ON

Used 2013 Cadillac ATS LEATHER*LUXURY*AWD*SUNROOF!!* for sale in Toronto, ON

2013 Cadillac ATS

LEATHER*LUXURY*AWD*SUNROOF!!*
$15,500
+ tax & lic
107,000KM
Weston Motors Inc.

Toronto, ON

Used 2017 Cadillac ATS 4dr 2.0L Luxury AWD for sale in North York, ON

2017 Cadillac ATS

4dr 2.0L Luxury AWD
$23,780
+ tax & lic
142,889KM
Auto Island Inc.

North York, ON

Used 2014 Cadillac ATS WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT for sale in London, ON

2014 Cadillac ATS

WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT
$15,800
+ tax & lic
163,000KM
Redline Auto Sales

London, ON

Used 2015 Cadillac ATS NAV LEATHER SUNROOF MINT! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! for sale in London, ON

2015 Cadillac ATS

NAV LEATHER SUNROOF MINT! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT!
$21,995
+ tax & lic
187,226KM
5 Star Dealer Group

London, ON

Used 2017 Cadillac ATS NAV LEATHER SUNROOF R-CAM WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! for sale in London, ON

2017 Cadillac ATS

NAV LEATHER SUNROOF R-CAM WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT!
$31,495
+ tax & lic
119,267KM
5 Star Dealer Group

London, ON

Used 2017 Cadillac ATS 2.0T LUXURY for sale in Concord, ON

2017 Cadillac ATS

2.0T LUXURY
$27,490
+ tax & lic
82,245KM
Prime Mark Auto

Concord, ON

Used 2016 Cadillac ATS 2.0L Turbo Luxury Collection for sale in London, ON

2016 Cadillac ATS

2.0L Turbo Luxury Collection
$17,595
+ tax & lic
171,534KM
MacMaster Chevrolet

London, ON

Used 2015 Cadillac ATS Sedan Standard AWD for sale in St Catharines, ON

2015 Cadillac ATS

Sedan Standard AWD
$17,988
+ tax & lic
147,520KM
Brian Cullen Motors

St Catharines, ON

