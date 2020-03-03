2008 Nissan Versa

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

Child Seat Anchors

Brake Assist

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Child Safety Locks

Anti-Theft System

Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Exterior Tinted Glass

Winter Tires

Steel Wheels Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Remote Trunk Release

Proximity Key

Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

Bluetooth

AM/FM CD Player

SiriusXM Radio

Android Auto

Apple CarPlay Seating Bucket Seats

Folding Rear Seat

Quads / Captains

Split Rear Seat

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat Warranty Warranty Available Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Wheel Covers

