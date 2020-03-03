Menu
2008 Nissan Versa

1.8 S ***GREAT CONDITION/BLUETOOTH/ONLY 172 KMS***

2008 Nissan Versa

1.8 S ***GREAT CONDITION/BLUETOOTH/ONLY 172 KMS***

Location

Adam's Fine Cars Inc

95 Queenston Rd, Hamilton, ON L8K 1G1

905-547-7700

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 172,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4778247
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR GOOD AND BAD CREDIT, RATES FROM 4.99% O.A.C. Vehicle comes with complete inspection, safety certification, carfax report, 2 sets of tires, all season tires on stock rims and winter tires on black steel rims. Buy with confidence, we are a OMVIC and UCDA certified registered dealer, member of the used car dealer association and better business bureau. All prices are plus HST and licensing, no hidden fees, no admin fees guaranteed. Warranties available up to 48 months.

***VIEW CARFAX AT THIS LINK***https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=pwy9%2bJPQcHIzrs0eq8WbR6%2b5kHBqSKeZ
2008 Nissan Versa S in very good condition inside and out, runs and drives like new, smooth ride and fun to drive, only 1 previous owner, clean Carfax with no accidents, comes with a very fuel efficient 1.8 litre 4 cylinder engine, bluetooth handsfree calling, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, air conditioning, tilt steering, CD player, keyless entry remote, factory alarm and much more. 

For more information call 905-547-7700 or 647-895-7078 or visit us at 95 Queenston Road, Hamilton.
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • Brake Assist
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Winter Tires
  • Steel Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Proximity Key
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Bluetooth
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
  • Android Auto
  • Apple CarPlay
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Quads / Captains
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers

