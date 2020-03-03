95 Queenston Rd, Hamilton, ON L8K 1G1
905-547-7700
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR GOOD AND BAD CREDIT, RATES FROM 4.99% O.A.C. Vehicle comes with complete inspection, safety certification, carfax report, 2 sets of tires, all season tires on stock rims and winter tires on black steel rims. Buy with confidence, we are a OMVIC and UCDA certified registered dealer, member of the used car dealer association and better business bureau. All prices are plus HST and licensing, no hidden fees, no admin fees guaranteed. Warranties available up to 48 months.
***VIEW CARFAX AT THIS LINK***https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=pwy9%2bJPQcHIzrs0eq8WbR6%2b5kHBqSKeZ
2008 Nissan Versa S in very good condition inside and out, runs and drives like new, smooth ride and fun to drive, only 1 previous owner, clean Carfax with no accidents, comes with a very fuel efficient 1.8 litre 4 cylinder engine, bluetooth handsfree calling, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, air conditioning, tilt steering, CD player, keyless entry remote, factory alarm and much more.
For more information call 905-547-7700 or 647-895-7078 or visit us at 95 Queenston Road, Hamilton.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
95 Queenston Rd, Hamilton, ON L8K 1G1