2013 Toyota Tacoma
TRD,CREW CAB,V6,4X4,ONLY71000KM
Location
RDJ Auto Sales & Service
150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4
905-318-3353
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
71,919KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 5tfmu4fn1dx015071
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 71,919 KM
Vehicle Description
accident free, clean carfax,only 71000km,v6,4x4,crew cab, safety included, no added fees or charges.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Seating
Heated Seats
Warranty
Warranty Available
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
RDJ Auto Sales & Service
150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4
2013 Toyota Tacoma