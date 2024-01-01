Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>accident free, clean carfax,only 71000km,v6,4x4,crew cab, safety included, no added fees or charges.</p>

2013 Toyota Tacoma

71,919 KM

Details Description Features

$27,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Toyota Tacoma

TRD,CREW CAB,V6,4X4,ONLY71000KM

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Toyota Tacoma

TRD,CREW CAB,V6,4X4,ONLY71000KM

Location

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4

905-318-3353

  1. 1708028140
  2. 1708028143
  3. 1708028147
  4. 1708028150
  5. 1708028154
  6. 1708028157
  7. 1708028161
  8. 1708028164
  9. 1708028167
  10. 1708028171
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
71,919KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 5tfmu4fn1dx015071

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 71,919 KM

Vehicle Description

accident free, clean carfax,only 71000km,v6,4x4,crew cab, safety included, no added fees or charges.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From RDJ Auto Sales & Service

Used 2015 Toyota RAV4 XLE,ACCIDENT FREE,ONLY 80000KM for sale in Hamilton, ON
2015 Toyota RAV4 XLE,ACCIDENT FREE,ONLY 80000KM 80,415 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Toyota Yaris LE,ONLY 19000KM,1 OWNER,ACCIDENT FREE for sale in Hamilton, ON
2015 Toyota Yaris LE,ONLY 19000KM,1 OWNER,ACCIDENT FREE 19,975 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Mazda Miata MX-5 GX 0NLY 71000KM,ACCIDENT FREE for sale in Hamilton, ON
2007 Mazda Miata MX-5 GX 0NLY 71000KM,ACCIDENT FREE 71,213 KM $15,500 + tax & lic

Email RDJ Auto Sales & Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
RDJ Auto Sales & Service

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4

Call Dealer

905-318-XXXX

(click to show)

905-318-3353

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,500

+ taxes & licensing

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

905-318-3353

Contact Seller
2013 Toyota Tacoma