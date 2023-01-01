$14,995+ tax & licensing
905-962-2226
2015 Jeep Cherokee
North *BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED STEERING AND SEATS*
Location
Zens Auto Sales
74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,995
- Listing ID: 9586003
- VIN: 1C4PJMCBXFW552255
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Back
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 185,023 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer: Zen's Auto Sale
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
plus HST plus licensing
1 year and unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim
Carfax included
Safety
Financing available
Cruise control
Air Conditioning
Moonroof
Push to start
Remote Key starter
Back up camera
Parking sensors
Heated seats
Heated steering wheel
Power locks
Power steering
Power mirrors
Auxiliary input
USB
Power windows
CD player
Premium audio
Fog lights
Vehicle Features
