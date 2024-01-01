$15,495+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Murano
SL *AWD, 1 OWNER,NAV, SURROUND VIEW CAM, MOONROOF*
Location
Zens Auto Sales
74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
905-962-2226
Certified
$15,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 165,860 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer: Zen's Auto Sale
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
Plus HST plus licensing
1 year and unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim
Carfax included
Safety
Financing available
AWD
One owner
Leather seats
Heated Seats
Heated steering wheel
Cruise control
Navigation
Air Conditioning
Push to start
Remote Start
Back up camera
Surround view camera
Power locks
Power steering
Power mirrors
Auxiliary input
USB
Remote key-less entry
Moonroof
Power windows
CD player
Premium audio
Fog lights
