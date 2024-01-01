2015 Nissan Murano

Menu
<p>Dealer: Zens Auto Sale</p><p>NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.</p><p>Plus HST plus licensing</p><p>1 year and unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim </p><p>Carfax included</p><p>Safety</p><p>Financing available</p><p>AWD</p><p>One owner</p><p>Leather seats</p><p>Heated Seats</p><p>Heated steering wheel</p><p>Cruise control</p><p>Navigation</p><p>Air Conditioning</p><p>Push to start</p><p>Remote Start</p><p>Back up camera</p><p>Surround view camera</p><p>Power locks</p><p>Power steering</p><p>Power mirrors</p><p>Auxiliary input</p><p>USB</p><p>Remote key-less entry</p><p>Moonroof </p><p>Power windows</p><p>CD player</p><p>Premium audio</p><p>Fog lights</p>

Location

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-962-2226

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 5N1AZ2MH0FN215438

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 165,860 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Security

Automatic High Beams

Convenience

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Surround View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Zens Auto Sales

Used 2019 Mazda MAZDA3 GS *AWD, SAFETY FEATURES, BACKUP CAM, LOW KM* for sale in Hamilton, ON
2019 Mazda MAZDA3 GS *AWD, SAFETY FEATURES, BACKUP CAM, LOW KM* 68,203 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Honda Accord LX *SAFETY, 1Y WARRANTY ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION* for sale in Hamilton, ON
2009 Honda Accord LX *SAFETY, 1Y WARRANTY ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION* 196,177 KM $8,495 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Fusion SE *NAV, BACKUP CAM, SAFETY, 1Y WARRANTY ENG&TRAN* for sale in Hamilton, ON
2013 Ford Fusion SE *NAV, BACKUP CAM, SAFETY, 1Y WARRANTY ENG&TRAN* 171,635 KM $9,995 + tax & lic

Email Zens Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
