Menu
Account
Sign In
EXCELLENT CONDITION!!!! SAFETY INCLUDED!! <br><div> OUR NEW LOCATION IS NOW OPEN !!!!!! vehicles Displayed Could be available at The new location Please call before coming To see the vehicle!!!! LOWEST PRICE POLICY IN EFFECT !!!!! PRICE+ HST & Licensing ( No Extra Fees ) !!!! All Pricing Is Pre-negotiated to save you Time & Money !! WE WANT YOUR TRADE-IN , TOP VALUE PAID FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !!!! WE APPROVE ALL CREDITS , EVERYONE IS APPROVED, ALL CREDITS ARE WELCOME! ALL OUR VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED !!! And Professionally Detailed At No Extra Cost MTO Standards Certificate Included . EXTENDED WARRANTY IS AVAILABLE UP TO 48 Months,,,,,, Carfax Reports Are Provided with every Vehicle at No Charge !!! FREE OIL & FILTER CHANGE !!! SPECIAL & GREAT DEALS ON WINTER TIRES FOR VEHICLES PURCHASED FROM US !!! Customer Satisfaction Is Our First Priority We offer Friendly Staff , No Pressure Relaxed Enviromnet , Superior Level Of Guest Experience and Satisfaction!! More than 100 Vehicles in Stock !!!! Buy with Confidence, UCDA & OMVIC Registered !!!!! To view our inventory please visit our website @ www.bestmotors.ca</div>

2018 Hyundai Accent

146,359 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Hyundai Accent

GL

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai Accent

GL

Location

Best Motors

82 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 1H7

289-988-8088

  1. 1707185234
  2. 1707185234
  3. 1707185234
  4. 1707185234
  5. 1707185234
  6. 1707185234
  7. 1707185234
  8. 1707185234
  9. 1707185234
  10. 1707185234
  11. 1707185234
  12. 1707185234
  13. 1707185234
  14. 1707185234
  15. 1707185234
  16. 1707185234
  17. 1707185234
  18. 1707185234
  19. 1707185234
  20. 1707185234
  21. 1707185234
  22. 1707185234
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
146,359KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3KPC24A30JE031457

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # C1457
  • Mileage 146,359 KM

Vehicle Description

EXCELLENT CONDITION!!!! SAFETY INCLUDED!!

OUR NEW LOCATION IS NOW OPEN !!!!!!
vehicles Displayed Could be available at
The new location Please call before coming
To see the vehicle!!!!

LOWEST PRICE POLICY IN EFFECT !!!!!
PRICE+ HST & Licensing ( No Extra Fees ) !!!!
All Pricing Is Pre-negotiated to save you Time & Money !!

WE WANT YOUR TRADE-IN , TOP VALUE PAID

FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !!!!
WE APPROVE ALL CREDITS , EVERYONE
IS APPROVED, ALL CREDITS ARE WELCOME!

ALL OUR VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED !!!
And Professionally Detailed At No Extra Cost
MTO Standards Certificate Included .

EXTENDED WARRANTY IS AVAILABLE UP
TO 48 Months,,,,,,

Carfax Reports Are Provided with every
Vehicle at No Charge !!!

FREE OIL & FILTER CHANGE !!!
SPECIAL & GREAT DEALS ON WINTER TIRES
FOR VEHICLES PURCHASED FROM US !!!

Customer Satisfaction Is Our First Priority
We offer Friendly Staff , No Pressure
Relaxed Enviromnet , Superior Level Of
Guest Experience and Satisfaction!!
More than 100 Vehicles in Stock !!!!
Buy with Confidence, UCDA & OMVIC
Registered !!!!!

To view our inventory please visit our website
@ www.bestmotors.ca

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Best Motors

Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra GL for sale in Hamilton, ON
2014 Hyundai Elantra GL 118,301 KM $11,495 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Hyundai Sonata 2.4L Limited for sale in Hamilton, ON
2015 Hyundai Sonata 2.4L Limited 133,499 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Jeep Compass NORTH for sale in Hamilton, ON
2018 Jeep Compass NORTH 203,142 KM $13,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Best Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Best Motors

Best Motors

82 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 1H7

Call Dealer

289-988-XXXX

(click to show)

289-988-8088

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Best Motors

289-988-8088

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Accent