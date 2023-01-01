Menu
ACCIDENT FREE!!! EXCELLENT CONDITION!!
SAFETY INCLUDED!!!
OUR NEW LOCATION IS NOW OPEN !!!!!!
vehicles Displayed Could be available at The new location Please call before coming To see the vehicle!!!! LOWEST PRICE POLICY IN EFFECT !!!!! PRICE+ HST & Licensing ( No Extra Fees ) !!!! All Pricing Is Pre-negotiated to save you Time & Money !! WE WANT YOUR TRADE-IN , TOP VALUE PAID FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !!!! WE APPROVE ALL CREDITS , EVERYONE IS APPROVED, ALL CREDITS ARE WELCOME! ALL OUR VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED !!! And Professionally Detailed At No Extra Cost MTO Standards Certificate Included . EXTENDED WARRANTY IS AVAILABLE UP TO 48 Months,,,,,, Carfax Reports Are Provided with every Vehicle at No Charge !!! FREE OIL & FILTER CHANGE !!! SPECIAL & GREAT DEALS ON WINTER TIRES FOR VEHICLES PURCHASED FROM US !!! Customer Satisfaction Is Our First Priority We offer Friendly Staff , No Pressure Relaxed Enviromnet , Superior Level Of Guest Experience and Satisfaction!! More than 100 Vehicles in Stock !!!! Buy with Confidence, UCDA & OMVIC Registered !!!!! To view our inventory please visit our website @ www.bestmotors.ca

2018 Nissan Altima

159,737 KM

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Altima

2.5 SV

2018 Nissan Altima

2.5 SV

Best Motors

82 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 1H7

289-988-8088

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

159,737KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1N4AL3APXJC219918

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # C9918
  • Mileage 159,737 KM

ACCIDENT FREE!!! EXCELLENT CONDITION!!SAFETY INCLUDED!!!OUR NEW LOCATION IS NOW OPEN !!!!!!
vehicles Displayed Could be available at
The new location Please call before coming
To see the vehicle!!!!

LOWEST PRICE POLICY IN EFFECT !!!!!
PRICE+ HST & Licensing ( No Extra Fees ) !!!!
All Pricing Is Pre-negotiated to save you Time & Money !!

WE WANT YOUR TRADE-IN , TOP VALUE PAID

FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !!!!
WE APPROVE ALL CREDITS , EVERYONE
IS APPROVED, ALL CREDITS ARE WELCOME!

ALL OUR VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED !!!
And Professionally Detailed At No Extra Cost
MTO Standards Certificate Included .

EXTENDED WARRANTY IS AVAILABLE UP
TO 48 Months,,,,,,

Carfax Reports Are Provided with every
Vehicle at No Charge !!!

FREE OIL & FILTER CHANGE !!!
SPECIAL & GREAT DEALS ON WINTER TIRES
FOR VEHICLES PURCHASED FROM US !!!

Customer Satisfaction Is Our First Priority
We offer Friendly Staff , No Pressure
Relaxed Enviromnet , Superior Level Of
Guest Experience and Satisfaction!!
More than 100 Vehicles in Stock !!!!
Buy with Confidence, UCDA & OMVIC
Registered !!!!!

To view our inventory please visit our website
@ www.bestmotors.ca

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Best Motors

Best Motors

82 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 1H7

289-988-8088

905-536-3232
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Best Motors

289-988-8088

2018 Nissan Altima