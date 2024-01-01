$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Jeep Cherokee
Location
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
866-229-2253
Used
VIN 1C4PJMCS7GW180276
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BLK
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 262166
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
TPMS LIGHT ON.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
