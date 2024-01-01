$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Elantra
GT GL - Heated Seats - Bluetooth
2016 Hyundai Elantra
GT GL - Heated Seats - Bluetooth
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
VIN KMHD25LH3GU288928
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control!
This 2016 Hyundai Elantra GT is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The 2016 Elantra GT brings a European touch to our Canadian line up with its sporty design, handling and driving characteristics. Muscular wheel arches provide a subtle hint of its eagerness to tackle the curviest of roads. This is a vehicle where you look for every opportunity to take the long way home, especially with the available panoramic sunroof to help soak in those weekend drives. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 173HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Elantra GT's trim level is GL. The GL is a step up from the L and includes all of its features. Key upgrades for the GL include heated front seats, keyless entry, cruise control, Bluetooth hands free phone system and steering wheel audio controls. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Windows.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Email Myers Automotive Group
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Call Dealer
613-592-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-9221
2016 Hyundai Elantra