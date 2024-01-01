Menu
Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control!

This 2016 Hyundai Elantra GT is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

The 2016 Elantra GT brings a European touch to our Canadian line up with its sporty design, handling and driving characteristics. Muscular wheel arches provide a subtle hint of its eagerness to tackle the curviest of roads. This is a vehicle where you look for every opportunity to take the long way home, especially with the available panoramic sunroof to help soak in those weekend drives. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 173HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Elantra GTs trim level is GL. The GL is a step up from the L and includes all of its features. Key upgrades for the GL include heated front seats, keyless entry, cruise control, Bluetooth hands free phone system and steering wheel audio controls. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Windows.

2016 Hyundai Elantra

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Myers Automotive Group

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-9221

Used
VIN KMHD25LH3GU288928

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-XXXX

613-592-9221

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-9221

2016 Hyundai Elantra