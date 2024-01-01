$16,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2016 Hyundai Elantra
GT GLS - Sunroof - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
61,090KM
Used
VIN KMHD35LH0GU266043
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 61,090 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning!
Compare at $18015 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $16995!
The 2016 Hyundai Elantra GT offers plenty of grunt under the hood and the practicality and fuel efficiency of a mild mannered city car. This 2016 Hyundai Elantra GT is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage hatchback has just 61,090 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 173HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Elantra GT's trim level is GLS. The GLS is a step up from the GL and includes all of its features. Key upgrades for the GLS include a panoramic sunroof, aluminum alloy wheels, 8 way power driver's seat, a proximity key with a push button ignition, fog lamps, LED side mirror turn signals and a leather steering wheel. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry.
Payments from $273.35 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8880
2016 Hyundai Elantra