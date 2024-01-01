Menu
The 2016 Hyundai Elantra GT offers plenty of grunt under the hood and the practicality and fuel efficiency of a mild mannered city car. This 2016 Hyundai Elantra GT is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage hatchback has just 61,090 kms. Its red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 173HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. 

Our Elantra GTs trim level is GLS. The GLS is a step up from the GL and includes all of its features. Key upgrades for the GLS include a panoramic sunroof, aluminum alloy wheels, 8 way power drivers seat, a proximity key with a push button ignition, fog lamps, LED side mirror turn signals and a leather steering wheel. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry. 

Payments from $273.35 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details. 

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

2016 Hyundai Elantra GT GLS

61,090 KM

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Elantra

GT GLS - Sunroof - Heated Seats

2016 Hyundai Elantra

GT GLS - Sunroof - Heated Seats

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

61,090KM
Used
VIN KMHD35LH0GU266043

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 61,090 KM

Low Mileage, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning!

Compare at $18015 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $16995!

The 2016 Hyundai Elantra GT offers plenty of grunt under the hood and the practicality and fuel efficiency of a mild mannered city car. This 2016 Hyundai Elantra GT is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage hatchback has just 61,090 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 173HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Elantra GT's trim level is GLS. The GLS is a step up from the GL and includes all of its features. Key upgrades for the GLS include a panoramic sunroof, aluminum alloy wheels, 8 way power driver's seat, a proximity key with a push button ignition, fog lamps, LED side mirror turn signals and a leather steering wheel. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry.


Payments from $273.35 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry

Heated Seats

Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels

Bluetooth

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

2016 Hyundai Elantra