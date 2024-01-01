$25,288+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Malibu
4DR SDN 1LT
2023 Chevrolet Malibu
4DR SDN 1LT
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
613-507-9910
Certified
$25,288
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 53,100 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to cruise in style with this 2023 Chevrolet Malibu 4dr Sdn 1LT from Paulette Auto Sales. This sleek sedan boasts a sophisticated brown exterior and a comfortable interior, perfect for daily commutes or weekend adventures. With just 53,100km on the odometer, this Malibu is practically brand new, offering a blend of modern features and reliable performance.
Under the hood, you'll find a responsive 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth-shifting variable transmission, ensuring a comfortable and efficient driving experience. The Malibu's front-wheel drive system provides excellent traction and handling, while its comprehensive safety features, including anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and traction control, will give you peace of mind on the road.
This well-equipped Malibu offers a host of desirable features that will enhance your driving pleasure. Here are five that stand out:
- Automatic Headlights: Enjoy the convenience of headlights that automatically adjust to changing light conditions, ensuring optimal visibility at all times.
- Heated Mirrors: Keep your rear view clear, even on frosty mornings, with heated side mirrors that quickly melt away ice and condensation.
- Keyless Entry: Skip the fumbling with keys and enjoy the ease of keyless entry, allowing you to unlock your Malibu with a simple touch of the door handle.
- Power Windows: Effortlessly control your windows with convenient power window controls, allowing you to adjust your climate with a simple push of a button.
- Tilt Steering Wheel: Find the perfect driving position with the adjustable tilt steering wheel, ensuring a comfortable and ergonomic experience for every driver.
This 2023 Chevrolet Malibu 4dr Sdn 1LT is a fantastic option for those looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that's packed with modern amenities. Visit Paulette Auto Sales today to take this beauty for a test drive and experience its comfort and performance for yourself.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Paulette Auto Sales
Email Paulette Auto Sales
Paulette Auto Sales
Paulette Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-507-XXXX(click to show)
613-507-9910
Alternate Numbers833-241-0443
+ taxes & licensing
613-507-9910