Get ready to cruise in style with this 2023 Chevrolet Malibu 4dr Sdn 1LT from Paulette Auto Sales. This sleek sedan boasts a sophisticated brown exterior and a comfortable interior, perfect for daily commutes or weekend adventures. With just 53,100km on the odometer, this Malibu is practically brand new, offering a blend of modern features and reliable performance.

Under the hood, youll find a responsive 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth-shifting variable transmission, ensuring a comfortable and efficient driving experience. The Malibus front-wheel drive system provides excellent traction and handling, while its comprehensive safety features, including anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and traction control, will give you peace of mind on the road.

This well-equipped Malibu offers a host of desirable features that will enhance your driving pleasure. Here are five that stand out:

Automatic Headlights: Enjoy the convenience of headlights that automatically adjust to changing light conditions, ensuring optimal visibility at all times.
Heated Mirrors: Keep your rear view clear, even on frosty mornings, with heated side mirrors that quickly melt away ice and condensation.
Keyless Entry: Skip the fumbling with keys and enjoy the ease of keyless entry, allowing you to unlock your Malibu with a simple touch of the door handle.
Power Windows: Effortlessly control your windows with convenient power window controls, allowing you to adjust your climate with a simple push of a button.
Tilt Steering Wheel: Find the perfect driving position with the adjustable tilt steering wheel, ensuring a comfortable and ergonomic experience for every driver.

This 2023 Chevrolet Malibu 4dr Sdn 1LT is a fantastic option for those looking for a reliable and stylish sedan thats packed with modern amenities. Visit Paulette Auto Sales today to take this beauty for a test drive and experience its comfort and performance for yourself.

$25,288 + tax & licensing
53,100 KM
VIN 1G1ZD5ST5PF166319

Paulette Auto Sales
775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
613-507-9910

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8

613-507-9910

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 53,100 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2023 Chevrolet Malibu