$4,800+ tax & licensing
2009 Nissan Versa
2009 Nissan Versa
Location
RH Auto Sales and Services
1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
226-240-7618
Certified
$4,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 216,002 KM
Vehicle Description
RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES BRESLAU
2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0
226-444-4006 or 226-240-7618
YOU WELCOME TO VISIT OUR LOCATION AT 2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0 AND CHECK OUT OUR VARIED COLLECTION OF USED CARS AND BE SURE TO FIND WHATS BEST SUITED FOR YOU !!!
2009 Nissan Versa 1.8 L 4-cylinder, automatic with 216002 KM in excellent condition, very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust, oil spry yearly, very good on gas,
power windows, locks, steering, mirrors, tilt steering wheel, A/C, Cd player, backup camera, Bluetooth, more!!!!!!!
This car comes with safety, 3 Months warranty or 5000 km that cover up to $1000/claim complimentary on the house
Selling for $4800 PLUS TAX, license fee.
Please contact us at 226-444-4006 or 226-240-7618
RH Auto Sales & Services 2067 Victoria ST, N, #2, Breslau ON. N0B1M0
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From RH Auto Sales and Services
Email RH Auto Sales and Services
RH Auto Sales and Services
Kitchener
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
226-240-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
226-240-7618