2010 Honda Odyssey

354,000 KM

Details Description

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Paycan Motors Ltd

519-742-3497

2010 Honda Odyssey

2010 Honda Odyssey

SE

2010 Honda Odyssey

SE

Location

Paycan Motors Ltd

1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9

519-742-3497

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

354,000KM
Used
  • Stock #: PC1473
  • VIN: 5FNRL3H56AB508587

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # PC1473
  • Mileage 354,000 KM

Vehicle Description

HERE IS A NICE CLEAN HWY DRIVEN HONDA THAT LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT SOLD CERTIFIED COME CHECK IT OUT OR CALL 5195706463 FOR AN APPOINTMENT .TO SEE OUR FULL INVENTORY PLS GO TO PAYCANMOTORS.CA

Paycan Motors Ltd

Paycan Motors Ltd

1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9

