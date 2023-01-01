Menu
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

256,000 KM

$4,990

+ tax & licensing
$4,990

+ taxes & licensing

Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,990

+ taxes & licensing

256,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 10607376

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 256,000 KM

Vehicle Description

STOW N GO REAR SEATS!

This vehicle is being sold "AS TRADED" and is NOT certified. We do not pre-inspect our trade-in vehicles for a safety. We simply offer each trade-in vehicle for sale at discounted prices in "AS IS" condition.

OMVIC requires us to disclosure to buyers the following statement: This vehicle is being sold "as-is" and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Roof Rack
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

