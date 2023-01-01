Menu
2015 Honda Civic

146,021 KM

$17,499

+ tax & licensing
$17,499

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2015 Honda Civic

2015 Honda Civic

Si Coupe 6-Speed MT - NAV! BACK-UP/BLIND-SPOT CAM! SUNROOF!

2015 Honda Civic

Si Coupe 6-Speed MT - NAV! BACK-UP/BLIND-SPOT CAM! SUNROOF!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_NoBadges

$17,499

+ taxes & licensing

146,021KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9551560
  • Stock #: 3436

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 3436
  • Mileage 146,021 KM

Vehicle Description

Very rare and desirable Honda Civic SI coupe has arrived at Fitzgerald Motors for an excellent price! This peppy Civic is in great condition in and out and dries very strong! Regularly serviced, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Equipped with the powerful and fuel efficient 2.4L 4 cylinder engine, 6-speed manual transmission, navigation, back-up camera, blind-spot camera, cloth interior, heated seats, alloys, sunroof, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, Bluetooth, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, cruise control, smart-key, push start, key-less entry, alarm, and more!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!
ONLY $17,499 PLUS HST & LIC

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com 


*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Push Button Start
CD Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
5 Passenger
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

