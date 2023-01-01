$17,499+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-579-4995
2015 Honda Civic
Si Coupe 6-Speed MT - NAV! BACK-UP/BLIND-SPOT CAM! SUNROOF!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$17,499
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9551560
- Stock #: 3436
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 3436
- Mileage 146,021 KM
Vehicle Description
Very rare and desirable Honda Civic SI coupe has arrived at Fitzgerald Motors for an excellent price! This peppy Civic is in great condition in and out and dries very strong! Regularly serviced, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the powerful and fuel efficient 2.4L 4 cylinder engine, 6-speed manual transmission, navigation, back-up camera, blind-spot camera, cloth interior, heated seats, alloys, sunroof, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, Bluetooth, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, cruise control, smart-key, push start, key-less entry, alarm, and more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!
ONLY $17,499 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.