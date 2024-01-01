Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2015 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL for sale in Kitchener, ON

2015 Nissan Altima

123,842 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Nissan Altima

2.5 SL

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Altima

2.5 SL

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

  1. 10945814
  2. 10945814
  3. 10945814
  4. 10945814
  5. 10945814
  6. 10945814
  7. 10945814
  8. 10945814
  9. 10945814
  10. 10945814
  11. 10945814
  12. 10945814
  13. 10945814
  14. 10945814
  15. 10945814
  16. 10945814
  17. 10945814
  18. 10945814
  19. 10945814
  20. 10945814
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
123,842KM
Used
VIN 1N4AL3APXFN338256

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 123,842 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc

Used 2014 Mazda MAZDA3 GT-SKY / LTHR / NAVI / H. SEATS / B. CAM / SUNROOF for sale in Kitchener, ON
2014 Mazda MAZDA3 GT-SKY / LTHR / NAVI / H. SEATS / B. CAM / SUNROOF 147,152 KM $13,500 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Qashqai SV for sale in Kitchener, ON
2019 Nissan Qashqai SV 123,809 KM $18,495 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Toyota Venza XLE AWD for sale in Kitchener, ON
2014 Toyota Venza XLE AWD 176,883 KM $17,495 + tax & lic

Email Vendora Credit Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-829-XXXX

(click to show)

519-829-5628

Alternate Numbers
519-829-5628
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Altima