2016 Chevrolet Cruze
2LT Limited | One Owner!
Location
Gascho Automotive Limited
130 Birch Avenue Unit #4, Kitchener, ON N2H 4W8
$11,900
- Listing ID: 9348142
- Stock #: G7106235
- VIN: 1G1PE5SBXG7106235
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 182,185 KM
Vehicle Description
Rear View Camera, Keyless
Entry, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Steering Controls,
AM/FM/SiriusXM/CD/USB Radio, Tinted Windows, Cruise Control
FREE CarFax Report!
Price + Tax & Lic fees.
This 2016 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT Limited is Fully Certified!
Gascho Automotive has been family owned and operated since 1926.
We take the time to make sure you get the right vehicle for you - and we help
you keep it on the road the only way you can: old fashioned regular
maintenance. Your vehicle is an important member of your family - and ours,
too!
Every car and truck in our inventory is:
- Hand Picked
- Including a comprehensive CarFax History Report
- 300 Point Inspected
- Fully Serviced
- Certified
- Washed, Vacuumed and Detailed
- And topped up with fuel!
We start the next chapter of your vehicle's life off right to make the drive
from our lot to your driveway smooth and satisfying. We only ask that you choose
to care for it as well as we have! Call us today to see for yourself why the
Gascho family has proudly served Kitchener-Waterloo and southern Ontario for
four generations.
Proud to serve the needs of the Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London and
Cambridge regions for 95
Vehicle Features
