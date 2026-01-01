$11,950+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Chrysler Pacifica
4dr Wgn Touring-L Plus 3.6L 6cyl FWD~ SAFETY CERTI
2017 Chrysler Pacifica
4dr Wgn Touring-L Plus 3.6L 6cyl FWD~ SAFETY CERTI
Location
United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
647-542-7562
$11,950
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
221,013KM
VIN 2C4RC1EG7HR543146
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 221,013 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Chrysler Pacifica 4dr Wgn Touring-L Plus 3.6L 6cy FWD ***SAFETY CERTIFIED ***
This 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L Plus is a spacious and well-maintained minivan powered by a reliable 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine, delivering smooth performance, comfort, and impressive versatility. Designed with families in mind, it offers a refined interior, flexible seating and cargo configurations, and a comfortable ride for both daily commuting and long road trips. With its stylish design, practical features, and proven dependability, this Pacifica Touring-L Plus is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a comfortable, capable, and family-friendly minivan that's ready for its next adventure.
Key Features ;
* Automatic transmission
* Front wheel drive
* Carfax verified
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Power sliding door
* Adaptive cruise control
* Leather seats
* Heated seats
* Power seats
* Infotainment system
* Rear seat Infotainment system
* Navigation
* Phone connectivity
* Backup camera
* Infotainment system
* Sunroof / moonroof
* AM/FM
* Alloy Wheels
* A/C
* Fog lamps
* Alloy wheels
CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!!
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Location:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR Cleaning
$12950 + hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L Plus is a spacious and well-maintained minivan powered by a reliable 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine, delivering smooth performance, comfort, and impressive versatility. Designed with families in mind, it offers a refined interior, flexible seating and cargo configurations, and a comfortable ride for both daily commuting and long road trips. With its stylish design, practical features, and proven dependability, this Pacifica Touring-L Plus is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a comfortable, capable, and family-friendly minivan that's ready for its next adventure.
Key Features ;
* Automatic transmission
* Front wheel drive
* Carfax verified
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Power sliding door
* Adaptive cruise control
* Leather seats
* Heated seats
* Power seats
* Infotainment system
* Rear seat Infotainment system
* Navigation
* Phone connectivity
* Backup camera
* Infotainment system
* Sunroof / moonroof
* AM/FM
* Alloy Wheels
* A/C
* Fog lamps
* Alloy wheels
CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!!
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Location:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR Cleaning
$12950 + hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
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647-542-XXXX(click to show)
$11,950
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United Motorz Inc.
647-542-7562
2017 Chrysler Pacifica