***WE HAVE 10 IN STOCK!*** ONLY 77,000 KM! REGULAR CAB LONG BOX! READY FOR WORK!

No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and 5 year warranty available.

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WELL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details! 

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

77,665 KM

$24,950

+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT Regular Cab Long Box

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT Regular Cab Long Box

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,950

+ taxes & licensing

77,665KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 22920
  • Mileage 77,665 KM

Vehicle Description

***WE HAVE 10 IN STOCK!*** ONLY 77,000 KM! REGULAR CAB LONG BOX! READY FOR WORK!No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and 5 year warranty available.

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-XXXX

1-877-895-0886

519-895-0886
$24,950

+ taxes & licensing

Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500