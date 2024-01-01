Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2019 Nissan Qashqai SV for sale in Kitchener, ON

2019 Nissan Qashqai

123,809 KM

Details Features

$18,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Nissan Qashqai

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Qashqai

SV

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

  1. 10942355
  2. 10942355
  3. 10942355
  4. 10942355
  5. 10942355
  6. 10942355
  7. 10942355
  8. 10942355
  9. 10942355
  10. 10942355
  11. 10942355
  12. 10942355
  13. 10942355
  14. 10942355
  15. 10942355
  16. 10942355
  17. 10942355
  18. 10942355
  19. 10942355
  20. 10942355
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
123,809KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JN1BJ1CP6KW210867

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 123,809 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc

Used 2011 Nissan Juke SL, AWD, Sunroof, Alloys, for sale in Kitchener, ON
2011 Nissan Juke SL, AWD, Sunroof, Alloys, 268,159 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Escape SE for sale in Kitchener, ON
2014 Ford Escape SE 126,253 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt LT for sale in Kitchener, ON
2010 Chevrolet Cobalt LT 207,615 KM $4,995 + tax & lic

Email Vendora Credit Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-829-XXXX

(click to show)

519-829-5628

Alternate Numbers
519-829-5628
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Qashqai