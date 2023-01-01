Menu
2020 Toyota Sienna

93,982 KM

$38,950

+ tax & licensing
$38,950

+ taxes & licensing

Quality Car Sales

2020 Toyota Sienna

2020 Toyota Sienna

LE *8 PASSENGER*

2020 Toyota Sienna

LE *8 PASSENGER*

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,950

+ taxes & licensing

93,982KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Minivan / Van
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 5-door
  Passengers 8
  Mileage 93,982 KM

Vehicle Description

8 PASSENGER, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, REAR A/C & HEAT, ALLOYS, POWER SEAT, ROOF RACK, LOADED! Toyota Safety Sense includes: Pre-Collision System, Auto Highbeams, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, and Lane Departure Alert.
No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of factory warranty.

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 40 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Previous daily rental. Call for details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!
Please note the price listed is a finance incentive price and is only available to finance purchases on approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Automatic Headlights
Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Dual Climate Controls
Balance of Factory Warranty
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Automatic Highbeams
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
