New and Used Dodge for Sale in Kitchener, ON

Showing 1-50 of 263
Used 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT PLUS for sale in London, ON

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT PLUS
$36,900
+ tax & lic
36,580KM
Goldline Mobility and Conversions

London, ON

Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus - Rear DVD, Reverse Camera, Power Seat, Leather/Suede, Keyless Entry & More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus - Rear DVD, Reverse Camera, Power Seat, Leather/Suede, Keyless Entry & More!
$29,998
+ tax & lic
67,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Stow N Go, Bluetooth, Power Group & Much More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Stow N Go, Bluetooth, Power Group & Much More!
$22,988
+ tax & lic
106,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan 7 Passengers, Back up Camera, Rear Seat Stow Away for sale in Kitchener, ON

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

7 Passengers, Back up Camera, Rear Seat Stow Away
$14,995
+ tax & lic
209,441KM
Vendora Credit Inc

Kitchener, ON

Used 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT STOW N GO * Over Head DVD Player * Back Up Camera * Econ Mode * Automatic/Manual Mode * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Cal for sale in Cambridge, ON

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT STOW N GO * Over Head DVD Player * Back Up Camera * Econ Mode * Automatic/Manual Mode * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Cal
$21,995
+ tax & lic
79,814KM
Lebada Motors

Cambridge, ON

Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT STOW N GO * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Econ Mode * Automatic/Manual Mode * Keyless Entry * Power Locks * 12V DC outlet * AM/FM/CD for sale in Cambridge, ON

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT STOW N GO * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Econ Mode * Automatic/Manual Mode * Keyless Entry * Power Locks * 12V DC outlet * AM/FM/CD
$17,995
+ tax & lic
144,147KM
Lebada Motors

Cambridge, ON

Used 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT-MOBILITY WHEELCHAIR VAN-ONLY 122KMS-CERTIFIED for sale in Toronto, ON

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT-MOBILITY WHEELCHAIR VAN-ONLY 122KMS-CERTIFIED
$23,888
+ tax & lic
122,000KM
Lucky Motorcars Inc

Toronto, ON

Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn Canada Value Package CARGO for sale in Etobicoke, ON

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn Canada Value Package CARGO
Sale
$8,990
+ tax & lic
203,955KM
1st Auto Group

Etobicoke, ON

Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn Canada Value Package for sale in Etobicoke, ON

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn Canada Value Package
Sale
$8,800
+ tax & lic
182,955KM
1st Auto Group

Etobicoke, ON

Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan C/V CARGO for sale in Woodbridge, ON

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

C/V CARGO
$15,999
+ tax & lic
161,823KM
AutoBerry Canada

Woodbridge, ON

Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA STOW&GO DVD BLUETOOTH LEATHER CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Milton, ON

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA STOW&GO DVD BLUETOOTH LEATHER CRUISE ALLOYS
$14,495
+ tax & lic
188,260KM
Auto Moto of Ontario

Milton, ON

Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan CVP / SXT for sale in Georgetown, ON

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP / SXT
$21,900
+ tax & lic
136,320KM
The Humberview Group

Georgetown, ON

Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus DVD Player, Alloys, Stow & Go, Rear Climate Control, Bluetooth, and more! for sale in Guelph, ON

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus DVD Player, Alloys, Stow & Go, Rear Climate Control, Bluetooth, and more!
$26,495
+ tax & lic
64,689KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT, 7-Seater, V6, Navi, Heated Seats, Bluetooth! for sale in Brampton, ON

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT, 7-Seater, V6, Navi, Heated Seats, Bluetooth!
$29,995
+ tax & lic
91,601KM
Autoplanet

Brampton, ON

Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan GT w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Cruise Control, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Cruise Control, Nav
$25,980
+ tax & lic
109,264KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn SE Dual fuel for sale in Etobicoke, ON

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SE Dual fuel
Sale
$7,990
+ tax & lic
188,150KM
1st Auto Group

Etobicoke, ON

Used 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn SE for sale in Etobicoke, ON

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SE
Sale
$6,500
+ tax & lic
221,965KM
1st Auto Group

Etobicoke, ON

Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$13,990
+ tax & lic
190,133KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan CREW PLUS 2WD for sale in Caledon East, ON

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

CREW PLUS 2WD
$29,995
+ tax & lic
80,700KM
Empire Motorz

Caledon East, ON

Used 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT*STOWNGO*ONLY 180KMS*TRANSMISSION ISSUE*AS IS for sale in London, ON

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT*STOWNGO*ONLY 180KMS*TRANSMISSION ISSUE*AS IS
$2,995
+ tax & lic
180,216KM
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

London, ON

Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus for sale in Kitchener, ON

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus
$14,995
+ tax & lic
168,000KM
Paycan Motors Ltd

Kitchener, ON

Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT Heated Seats R.Starter Rear Cam Bluetooth for sale in Concord, ON

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT Heated Seats R.Starter Rear Cam Bluetooth
$28,990
+ tax & lic
71,003KM
Manaf Auto Sales

Concord, ON

Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Plus * Stow N Go * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Econ Mode * Traction Control * Heated Mirrors * Power Locks * Power Windows * AM/FM/C for sale in Cambridge, ON

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE Plus * Stow N Go * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Econ Mode * Traction Control * Heated Mirrors * Power Locks * Power Windows * AM/FM/C
$16,995
+ tax & lic
145,580KM
Lebada Motors

Cambridge, ON

Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn Crew for sale in London, ON

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn Crew
$22,495
+ tax & lic
162,681KM
5 Star Dealer Group

London, ON

Used 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan GT, 7-Seater, Single DVD Entertainment Grp, Navi! for sale in Brampton, ON

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT, 7-Seater, Single DVD Entertainment Grp, Navi!
$30,995
+ tax & lic
87,492KM
Autoplanet

Brampton, ON

Used 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan GT | LEATHER | NAV | DVD | PWR DRS | ALPINE & MORE for sale in Milton, ON

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT | LEATHER | NAV | DVD | PWR DRS | ALPINE & MORE
$37,981
+ tax & lic
15,189KM
Hunt Chrysler Fiat

Milton, ON

Used 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus w/ Backup Cam, Power Sliding Doors, Bluetooth for sale in Toronto, ON

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus w/ Backup Cam, Power Sliding Doors, Bluetooth
$26,990
+ tax & lic
60,490KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan CVP / 7 Passenger for sale in Kitchener, ON

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP / 7 Passenger
$17,900
+ tax & lic
146,494KM
Vendora Credit Inc

Kitchener, ON

Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan CVP / 7 Passenger for sale in Hamilton, ON

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP / 7 Passenger
$17,900
+ tax & lic
146,494KM
Daleo Motors

Hamilton, ON

Used 2009 Dodge Grand Caravan C/V LADDER RACK REAR SHELVES for sale in York, ON

2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

C/V LADDER RACK REAR SHELVES
$7,999
+ tax & lic
127,000KM
Swift Auto

York, ON

Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan CREW PLUS * Over Head DVD Player * Garmin Navigation System * Heated Leather Seats * Power Sunroof * Blind Spot and Cross Path Detection ParkSense Rea for sale in Cambridge, ON

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

CREW PLUS * Over Head DVD Player * Garmin Navigation System * Heated Leather Seats * Power Sunroof * Blind Spot and Cross Path Detection ParkSense Rea
$18,595
+ tax & lic
137,866KM
Lebada Motors

Cambridge, ON

Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan Canada Value Package, 7 Passenger, Rear Tint, and more! for sale in Guelph, ON

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Canada Value Package, 7 Passenger, Rear Tint, and more!
$21,988
+ tax & lic
43,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan CERTIFIED,CARGO VAN, DIVIDER, SHELVES, WORK READY for sale in Mississauga, ON

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

CERTIFIED,CARGO VAN, DIVIDER, SHELVES, WORK READY
Sale
$10,985
+ tax & lic
213,000KM
Ontario Greenlight Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan CVP/SXT 3RD ROW STOW N GO for sale in New Hamburg, ON

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT 3RD ROW STOW N GO
$19,999
+ tax & lic
117,274KM
Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

New Hamburg, ON

Used 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan Premium Plus 2WD for sale in Brampton, ON

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

Premium Plus 2WD
$29,900
+ tax & lic
76,800KM
#9 Auto Sales

Brampton, ON

Used 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan GT | DVD | NAV | LEATHER | BLACK ALLOYS for sale in Kitchener, ON

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT | DVD | NAV | LEATHER | BLACK ALLOYS
$32,353
+ tax & lic
82,236KM
Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

Kitchener, ON

Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT MODEL, STOW & GO, 7 PASSENGER, LEATHER SEATS, R for sale in Toronto, ON

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT MODEL, STOW & GO, 7 PASSENGER, LEATHER SEATS, R
$23,999
+ tax & lic
144,276KM
Good Fellows Auto Wholesalers

Toronto, ON

Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan CREW PLUS MODEL, 7 PASSENGER, STOW & GO, LEATHER S for sale in Toronto, ON

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CREW PLUS MODEL, 7 PASSENGER, STOW & GO, LEATHER S
$21,999
+ tax & lic
115,716KM
Good Fellows Auto Wholesalers

Toronto, ON

Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT ~ STOW'N'GO ~ DVD ~ NAVIGATION ~ REAR CAMERA for sale in Toronto, ON

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT ~ STOW'N'GO ~ DVD ~ NAVIGATION ~ REAR CAMERA
$17,999
+ tax & lic
111,200KM
K & L Auto Sales

Toronto, ON

Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT for sale in Woodbridge, ON

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT
$14,999
+ tax & lic
148,387KM
AutoBerry Canada

Woodbridge, ON

Used 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT for sale in Belmont, ON

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT
$6,990
+ tax & lic
258,233KM
Auto Loft Ltd

Belmont, ON

Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan for sale in North York, ON

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
$17,500
+ tax & lic
181,000KM
A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

North York, ON

Used 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan |SXT| for sale in Toronto, ON

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

|SXT|
$13,499
+ tax & lic
154,000KM
Toronto Best Auto

Toronto, ON

Used 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan EXCELLENT CONDITION LOADED! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT for sale in London, ON

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

EXCELLENT CONDITION LOADED! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT
$24,495
+ tax & lic
172,246KM
5 Star Dealer Group

London, ON

Used 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SE/SXT for sale in Waterloo, ON

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/SXT
$16,995
+ tax & lic
149,500KM
Carimex

Waterloo, ON

Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Full Stow and Go/Bluetooth/Econ for sale in Mississauga, ON

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Full Stow and Go/Bluetooth/Econ
$18,888
+ tax & lic
123,737KM
Autotech Emporium

Mississauga, ON

Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT, Leather, DVD, Nav, Blind Spot Alert, Heated Steering + Seats, Power Sliders & Hatch & More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT, Leather, DVD, Nav, Blind Spot Alert, Heated Steering + Seats, Power Sliders & Hatch & More!
$35,988
+ tax & lic
33,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus, DVD, Nav, Power Sliders & Hatch, Trailer Tow Pkg, Power Seat, Bluetooth & More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus, DVD, Nav, Power Sliders & Hatch, Trailer Tow Pkg, Power Seat, Bluetooth & More!
$27,488
+ tax & lic
40,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus, Leather, Navigation, Power Side Doors, Power Liftgate, Back-Up Camera & More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus, Leather, Navigation, Power Side Doors, Power Liftgate, Back-Up Camera & More!
$25,998
+ tax & lic
58,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan for sale in Brampton, ON

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

$6,499
+ tax & lic
226,062KM
WMZ Auto Sales

Brampton, ON