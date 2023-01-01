Menu
New and Used Hyundai for Sale in Kitchener, ON

Showing 1-50 of 166
Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD 4dr 2.4L Luxury for sale in Cambridge, ON

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

AWD 4dr 2.4L Luxury
$18,800
+ tax & lic
101,984KM
Groh Motors Ltd.

Cambridge, ON

Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4L FWD for sale in Cambridge, ON

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4L FWD
Sale
$10,500
+ tax & lic
199,000KM
Redline Auto Sales

Cambridge, ON

Used 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe AWD | ESSENTIAL | ADAP CRUISE | HEATED STEERING for sale in Kitchener, ON

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD | ESSENTIAL | ADAP CRUISE | HEATED STEERING
$24,962
+ tax & lic
124,059KM
Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

Kitchener, ON

Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$14,990
+ tax & lic
149,726KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SE ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport SE ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$15,990
+ tax & lic
153,924KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe XL LUXURY ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANT for sale in North York, ON

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL LUXURY ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANT
$12,990
+ tax & lic
220,692KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe 2T/ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENTS/LOW KMS/CERTIFIED for sale in Cambridge, ON

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

2T/ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENTS/LOW KMS/CERTIFIED
Sale
$14,490
+ tax & lic
124,000KM
A&S Prestige Auto Sales

Cambridge, ON

Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Premium AWD 2.4L/ONE OWNER/CERTIFIED for sale in Cambridge, ON

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Premium AWD 2.4L/ONE OWNER/CERTIFIED
Sale
$13,990
+ tax & lic
160,000KM
A&S Prestige Auto Sales

Cambridge, ON

Used 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Premium AWD 2.4L/NO ACCIDENTS/CERTIFIED for sale in Cambridge, ON

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

Premium AWD 2.4L/NO ACCIDENTS/CERTIFIED
Sale
$13,490
+ tax & lic
179,000KM
A&S Prestige Auto Sales

Cambridge, ON

Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4L for sale in London, ON

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

2.4L
$13,991
+ tax & lic
142,000KM
Downtown Motor Products

London, ON

Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH | AC | BACK UP CAMERA | for sale in Kitchener, ON

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4 HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH | AC | BACK UP CAMERA |
$19,273
+ tax & lic
146,574KM
Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener, ON

Used 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL AWD 4dr 3.3L Auto Limited w/Saddle Int for sale in Brantford, ON

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

AWD 4dr 3.3L Auto Limited w/Saddle Int
$16,999
+ tax & lic
165,000KM
Right Choice Auto

Brantford, ON

Used 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS * Heated Cloth Seats * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * Automatic/Manual Mode * Traction Control * Power Locks * Power Windows * Rea for sale in Cambridge, ON

2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

GLS * Heated Cloth Seats * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * Automatic/Manual Mode * Traction Control * Power Locks * Power Windows * Rea
$5,995
+ tax & lic
203,531KM
Eagle Auto Mall

Cambridge, ON

Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe AWD - HTD SEATS - REVERSE CAM for sale in Oakville, ON

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD - HTD SEATS - REVERSE CAM
$25,888
+ tax & lic
48,000KM
Roger's Motors

Oakville, ON

Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 SE 2.4 | Sport | Sunroof for sale in Listowel, ON

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4 SE 2.4 | Sport | Sunroof
$25,835
+ tax & lic
79,013KM
Hudson's Listowel Kia

Listowel, ON

Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 Luxury LUXURY AWD, LEATHER HEATED FRONT & REAR SEATS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, ANDROID AUTO for sale in Orangeville, ON

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4 Luxury LUXURY AWD, LEATHER HEATED FRONT & REAR SEATS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, ANDROID AUTO
$23,949
+ tax & lic
54,313KM
The Humberview Group

Orangeville, ON

Used 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred AWD, Trend Pkg, Pano Roof, Heated Seats! for sale in Brampton, ON

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred AWD, Trend Pkg, Pano Roof, Heated Seats!
$35,995
+ tax & lic
81,305KM
Autoplanet

Brampton, ON

Used 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Urban for sale in Kitchener, ON

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe

Urban
$48,995
+ tax & lic
1KM
Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener, ON

Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Limited AWD for sale in Guelph, ON

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Limited AWD
Video
$19,495
+ tax & lic
126,536KM
Murrays Garage

Guelph, ON

Used 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe GL ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$10,990
+ tax & lic
172,873KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe LIMITED ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY! for sale in North York, ON

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

LIMITED ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!
$11,990
+ tax & lic
185,641KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe FWD 4dr I4 Auto GL Premium for sale in Brantford, ON

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

FWD 4dr I4 Auto GL Premium
$9,999
+ tax & lic
170,000KM
Right Choice Auto

Brantford, ON

Used 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Luxury Carplay 360 CAM Blindspot Panoramic Roof Cooled Seats for sale in Mississauga, ON

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Luxury Carplay 360 CAM Blindspot Panoramic Roof Cooled Seats
$35,995
+ tax & lic
32,879KM
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe GL Sport AWD for sale in Hamilton, ON

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL Sport AWD
$11,495
+ tax & lic
169,970KM
Best Motors

Hamilton, ON

Used 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred for sale in Brantford, ON

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred
$25,999
+ tax & lic
121,981KM
Brant County Ford

Brantford, ON

Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD Limited for sale in London, ON

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

AWD Limited
$21,991
+ tax & lic
76,000KM
Downtown Motor Products

London, ON

Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Heated Cloth Seats * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * Auto/Manual Mode * Power Locks * Power Windows * Active Eco Mode for sale in Cambridge, ON

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

Heated Cloth Seats * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * Auto/Manual Mode * Power Locks * Power Windows * Active Eco Mode
$15,495
+ tax & lic
132,365KM
Lebada Motors

Cambridge, ON

Used 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe SOLD AS-IS WHOLESALE for sale in Kitchener, ON

2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

SOLD AS-IS WHOLESALE
$6,999
+ tax & lic
169,300KM
Kitchener KIA

Kitchener, ON

Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4L for sale in London, ON

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4L
$23,395
+ tax & lic
28,080KM
Ezee Credit Auto Leasing & Sales

London, ON

Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4L w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Cruise Control for sale in Toronto, ON

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4L w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Cruise Control
$24,890
+ tax & lic
98,611KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred Sun & Leather Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Sunroof, Leather Seats for sale in Toronto, ON

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred Sun & Leather Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Sunroof, Leather Seats
$32,990
+ tax & lic
55,629KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Premium AWD 4dr 3.3L Auto for sale in London, ON

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

Premium AWD 4dr 3.3L Auto
Sale
$16,995
+ tax & lic
156,607KM
Bart's Used Cars

London, ON

Used 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Essential 2.4 w/Safety Package for sale in Brampton, ON

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Essential 2.4 w/Safety Package
$29,500
+ tax & lic
76,524KM
The Humberview Group

Brampton, ON

Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T AWD SE Leather-Pano-Certified for sale in Etobicoke, ON

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.0T AWD SE Leather-Pano-Certified
$14,987
+ tax & lic
148,628KM
UR Ride

Etobicoke, ON

Used 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS AWD for sale in Guelph, ON

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

GLS AWD
Video
$8,495
+ tax & lic
208,343KM
Murrays Garage

Guelph, ON

Used 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise for sale in Toronto, ON

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise
$24,590
+ tax & lic
109,535KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate Calligraphy ULTIMATE | AWD | LEATHER | NAVI | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | for sale in Kitchener, ON

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

Ultimate Calligraphy ULTIMATE | AWD | LEATHER | NAVI | PANORAMIC SUNROOF |
$41,835
+ tax & lic
61,067KM
Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener, ON

Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SPORT for sale in Guelph, ON

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

SPORT
Video
$14,995
+ tax & lic
181,298KM
Murrays Garage

Guelph, ON

Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe XL AWD LUXURY | PANO SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | CARPLAY for sale in Waterloo, ON

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL AWD LUXURY | PANO SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | CARPLAY
$27,884
+ tax & lic
73,708KM
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Waterloo, ON

Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe SE XL 7 PSSNGRS *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Milton, ON

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

SE XL 7 PSSNGRS *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS
$17,995
+ tax & lic
183,840KM
Auto Moto of Ontario

Milton, ON

Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL LUXURY 7 PASS AWD LEATHER PANO/ROOF NAVI CAMERA for sale in North York, ON

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

LUXURY 7 PASS AWD LEATHER PANO/ROOF NAVI CAMERA
$23,990
+ tax & lic
125,788KM
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

North York, ON

Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Limited AWD - Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, Adaptive Cruise, Cooled Seats, Power Liftgate & More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Limited AWD - Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, Adaptive Cruise, Cooled Seats, Power Liftgate & More!
$29,998
+ tax & lic
37,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred 2.0 w/Sun & Leather Package CERTIFIED AND READY! for sale in Hamilton, ON

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred 2.0 w/Sun & Leather Package CERTIFIED AND READY!
$37,995
+ tax & lic
40,044KM
Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

Hamilton, ON

Used 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred AWD - Heated Seats+Steering, Adaptive Cruise, Reverse Camera, CarPlay+Android & More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred AWD - Heated Seats+Steering, Adaptive Cruise, Reverse Camera, CarPlay+Android & More!
$34,998
+ tax & lic
81,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Premium AWD w/ Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Cruise Control for sale in Toronto, ON

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Premium AWD w/ Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Cruise Control
$20,990
+ tax & lic
118,662KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate AWD, Leather, Sunroof, Navi, Head-Up Display, Ininity Premium Audio, Cooled Seats & More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Ultimate AWD, Leather, Sunroof, Navi, Head-Up Display, Ininity Premium Audio, Cooled Seats & More!
$32,988
+ tax & lic
68,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe LIMITED for sale in London, ON

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

LIMITED
$29,545
+ tax & lic
79,975KM
Ezee Credit Auto Leasing & Sales

London, ON

Used 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe GL (**NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS**ALLOY WHEELS**AUTOMATIC**STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS** CRUISE CONTROL** BLUETOOTH** AM/FM/CD PLAYER**POWER WINDOWS**USB/AUX PORT**) for sale in Tillsonburg, ON

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL (**NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS**ALLOY WHEELS**AUTOMATIC**STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS** CRUISE CONTROL** BLUETOOTH** AM/FM/CD PLAYER**POWER WINDOWS**USB/AUX PORT**)
$12,688
+ tax & lic
146,037KM
My Motors.ca

Tillsonburg, ON

Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 Premium CERTIFIED AND READY! for sale in Hamilton, ON

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4 Premium CERTIFIED AND READY!
$25,995
+ tax & lic
69,734KM
Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

Hamilton, ON

Used 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred AWD Heated Front Seats Apple Car play for sale in Bolton, ON

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred AWD Heated Front Seats Apple Car play
$40,987
+ tax & lic
4,172KM
CarHub Caledon Chrysler

Bolton, ON

